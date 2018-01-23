Ruben Östlunds "The square" nominerad till Oscar

Ruben Östlunds satir på konstvärlden "The square" är nominerad i kategorin bästa icke engelskspråkiga film och har möjlighet att kamma hem ett pris vid Oscarsgalan senare i år.

Övriga nominerade i kategorin är chilenska "A fantastic woman", ryska "Loveless", libanesiska "The insult" och ungerska "On body and soul".

Satiren har redan stora internationella framgångar i bagaget då den har tilldelats Guldpalmen i Cannes och hela sex priser på European film awards. Tidigare i januari hade filmen även chans att få en Golden globe men blev då utan statyett.

Erik Hemmendorf, producent till "The square", firar nomineringen med resten av bolaget Plattforms anställda, medan Ruben Östlund är i USA.

– Det finns ju en anledning till att han är på plats där, just nu finns det bara en svensk regissör i USA och det är Ruben, säger Erik Hemmendorf till TT.

Den holländsk-svenske fotografen Hoyte Van Hoytema Oscarsnomineras i kategorin bästa foto för filmen "Dunkirk".

Oscarsgalan äger rum den 4 mars på Dolby Theatre i Los Angeles.

Här är alla nominerade



Bästa film

"Call me by your name"

"Darkest hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get out"

"Lady bird"

"Phantom thread"

"The post"

"The shape of water"

"Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll

Sally Hawkins i "The shape of water"

Francis McDormand i "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie i "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan i "Lady bird"

Meryl Streep i "The Post"

Bästa manliga huvudroll

Timothée Chalamet i "Call me by your name"

Daniel Day-Lewis i "Phantom thread"

Daniel Kaluuya i "Get out"

Gary Oldman i "Darkest hour"

Denzel Washington i "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Bästa regi

Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele - "Get out"

Greta Gerwig - "Lady bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Phantom thread"

Guillermo del Toro - "The shape of water"

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

Mary J. Blige i "Mudbound"

Allison Janney i "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville i "Phantom thread"

Laurie Metcalf i "Lady bird"

Octavia Spencer i "The Shape of water"

Bästa manliga biroll

Willem Dafoe i "The Florida project"

Woody Harrelson i "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Denkins i "The shape of water"

Christopher Plummer i "All the money in the world"

Sam Rockwell i "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Bästa originalmanus

"The big sick"

"Get out"

"Lady bird"

"The shape of water"

"Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Bästa manus från förlaga

"Call me by your name"

"The disaster artist"

"Logan"

"Molly’s game"

"Mudbound"

Bästa utländska film

"A fantastic woman"

"The insult"

"Loveless"

"On body and soul"

"The square"

Bästa dokumentär

"Abacus: small enough to jail"

"Faces places"

"Icarus"

"Last men in Aleppo"

"Strong island"

Bästa animerad långfilm

"The boss baby"

"The bread winner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Bästa kortfilm

"DeKalb elementary"

"The eleven o’clock"

"My nephew Emmett"

"The silent child"

"Watu vote/ All of us"

Bästa animerade kortfilm

"Dear basketball"

"Garden party"

"Lou"

"Negative space"

"Revolting rhymes"

Bästa kortdokumentär

"Edith + Eddie"

"Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife skill"

"Traffic stop"

Bästa originalmusik

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom thread"

"The shape of water"

"Star Wars: The last jedi"

"Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Bästa originallåt

"Mighty river" från "Mudbound"

"Mystery of love" från Call me by your name

"Remember me" från "Coco"

"Stand up for something" från "Marshall"

"This is me" från "The greatest showman" (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

Bästa scenografi

"Beauty and the beast"

"Blade runner 2049"

"Darkest hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The shape of water"

Bästa foto

"Blade runner 2049"

"Darkest hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Mudbound"

"The shape of water"

Bästa kostym

"Beauty and the beast"

"Darkest hour"

"Phantom thread"

"Shape of water"

"Victoria & Abdul"

Bästa klippning

"Baby driver"

"Dunkirk"

"I, Tonya"

"The shape of water"

"Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Sound editing

"Baby driver"

"Blade runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The shape of water"

"Star Wars: The last jedi"

Sound mixing

"Baby driver"

"Blade runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The shape of water"

"Star Wars: The last jedi"

Bästa specialeffekter

"Blade runner 2049"

"Guardians of the galaxy vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull island"

"Star Wars: The last jedi"

"War for the planet of the apes"

Bästa mask

"Darkest hour"

"Victoria & Abdul"

"Wonder"