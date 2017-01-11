Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på http://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Record numbers quit the Church of Sweden

Published onsdag 11 januari kl 10.30
Updated onsdag 11 januari kl 13.43
Lund Cathedral was packed for last year's high-profile visit of the Pope. Credit: L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

Never before has the Church of Sweden lost so many members in a calendar year. Almost 86,000 chose to leave in 2016, reports news agency TT.

The preliminary statistics provided by the Church of Sweden show that a record 85,848 people left the Church in 2016 compared to 46,895 the previous year. 

"It is deeply troubling, of course," says Archbishop Antje Jackelén to TT.

Even if the drop is worrying, it is not unexpected, according to Archbishop Antje Jackelén.

"It's a pattern we see also in relation to other organizations in society, such as environmental organizations and political parties. Even Nordic sister churches have this year lost more than usual," she says to TT.

Public anger following media reports that certain parishes in the Swedish church had taken lavish trips abroad using member fees is said to be one of the reasons behind the record drop in membership.

In 2016, 7,553 people took up membership which is a decrease on the previous year.

In 2000, when the Swedish church separated from the state, 82.9 per cent of the Swedish population were members. The figure is now down to around 63 percent. The church expects that trend to continue.

It estimates that only about 45 percent of Swedes will remain as members in 2030. The Church is financed by the church membership fee, which used to be a tax, and is paid by around 6.2 million Swedes.

