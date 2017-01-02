Neve bersesko suno

O Bufa kamlo the avel millioneri. Le neve berseko gindo, kamipe ingrel bute manusen phe kodo gindo the shaj phagen kodo choripe vaj bilasipe, so zalpe krujal andi luma. Sako manushes si jekh suno phe jekh maj barvalo thaj maj laso trajo. O Boris kamel the tradel ande avera thema.
Sako manuses si jekh suno so von kamen the resen ande pengo trajo. Thaj khana le manushengo suno jokvar arakhadjilas ande lengo duho kodo vi shaj resen. Vi thena avla thela 2017 bers. de lengo suno jokvar shaj resen shaj avel chacho. O Bufa tradela phej skidor ande Austricka skidbackar meg o Noel najola ando Miami. Le romnja andi Iris skola mangen the shaj ustjaven andre ando nevo bers sastjimasa zurasa thaj baxt mangen ando trajo.