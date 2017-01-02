Neve bersesko suno

Khana o nevo bers resel sako manus delpe gindo phe jekh maj laso trajo. But zene vi kodo zanen, von site shon thele zor phej trajosko paruipe von the kamen the resen pengo suno. Anda kodo but zene den phengi vorba kharing phende so von site paruven ande pengo trajo Nyårslöfte/Neve berseski vorba. Vaj önskan/kamipe. Andi Iris skola le elevon si but gindo sar von kamenas phengo 2017 nevo bers the trajin.