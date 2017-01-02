Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på http://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Neve bersesko suno

Neve berseski vorba
Nevo bers
Khana o nevo bers resel sako manus delpe gindo phe jekh maj laso trajo. But zene vi kodo zanen, von site shon thele zor phej trajosko paruipe von the kamen the resen pengo suno. Anda kodo but zene den phengi vorba kharing phende so von site paruven ande pengo trajo Nyårslöfte/Neve berseski vorba. Vaj önskan/kamipe. Andi Iris skola le elevon si but gindo sar von kamenas phengo 2017 nevo bers the trajin.

O Bufa kamlo the avel millioneri. Le neve berseko gindo, kamipe ingrel bute manusen phe kodo gindo the shaj phagen kodo choripe vaj bilasipe, so zalpe krujal andi luma. Sako manushes si jekh suno phe jekh maj barvalo thaj maj laso trajo. O Boris kamel the tradel ande avera thema.

Sako manuses si jekh suno so von kamen the resen ande pengo trajo. Thaj khana le manushengo suno jokvar arakhadjilas ande lengo duho kodo vi shaj resen. Vi thena avla thela 2017 bers. de lengo suno jokvar shaj resen shaj avel chacho. O Bufa tradela phej skidor ande Austricka skidbackar meg o Noel najola ando Miami. Le romnja andi Iris skola mangen the shaj ustjaven andre ando nevo bers sastjimasa zurasa thaj baxt mangen ando trajo.

 

 

 

 

