Kado ke thela paluni vrama sas but violencia thaj pushkajimata ando Malmö.
RIKC: Rom ando Malmö daran
Publicerat kl 13.56
Marian Wydow anda Romskt Informations thaj Kunskaps Center ando Malmö, phenel ke but rom bolden pe karing o centro ke daran.
