Tu san maj lashio Pytte

Adjes si jekh brigako djes ando istalovo Granbacken.
Pytte si te tradel po jekh campo khaj si te trenulij. Pasha Barr tordjion leske kaver amala.
- Darav ektsera ke si te tradav, phenel o Pytte.
- na dara, sitshiosa perdo kote, phenel o Jumper.
- Pa trin shtar djes san palpale, na dara, Phenel o Atilla..
- Na dara, tu avesa o maj lashio grast anda sa e grast, phenel e Sonja, na dara.
Sa e grastane bajura si packulime ando grastano transparto.
Les si te avel kote leski zen, leski chisla, lesko khas thaj lesko colo.
- feri tu ashilan akanak, trobuj te djas andre ando vurdon, phenel e shejori khaj si pasha leste.
-jaj ke mishto, e Ling, i, voj avla mantsa pe kado campo, ghindoj peske o Pytte thaj loshal kodoleske.
- Mishto avla amenge kote! Phenel leske e Ling thaj kikidel les zurales..
O Pytte dikhel pe late thaj loshal lake.
Thaj traden khetanes po campo.
Pala jekh vrama ashiavel o vurdon thaj o vudar khatar o transporto puterdjiol.
But gras si kote. Sako falo mezij maj kaver.
O Pytte chi kamel chachimasa te djal avri anda vurdon vov tortjiol mishto pe peske petala kote ando vurdon.
- te avesa avri dov tut perdo guglimata, phenel e Ling lashe glasosa.
Jaj ke lashej kodol! Vov bistrel peski dar thaj avel avri anda vurdon.
- Shukar grastoro san!
Von djan andre ando Istalovo pa o baro vudar.
Ling keravel lesko than.
Voj anel leske paji thaj shiol o khas po than.
- Kade de! Akanak shaj te has, phenel voj. Me djav ande muri soba thaj keravav mure bajura.
Feri o Pytte naj bokalo..So avla akanak?
- Hej! Phenel jekh suro grastoro khaj tordjiol pasha leste, me sim e Lady.
Sar bushios tu?
Vorta sar o Pytte si te phenel pesko anav marel jekh chaso avral.
- Soj kodo? Pushel o Pytte..
Kodo znacilj ke ame si te djas po treningo akanak. Mange dragoj te avov po treningo.
Dikhasam amen kote prala!
Po treningosko than shiol pe o Pytte thaj e Ling mashkar e kaver grast.
Lashio djes! Las amen e treningosa akanak! Na bistren ke kado si te mezij lokho thaj shukares. Phiraven tume pe stungo righ.
Naj but than ande kado treningosko Istalovo thaj sa shudjiol zurales kote.
- Na aven za pashe jekh kavereste! Bolden tume ande kaver righ akanak, phenel e sikavni!
Phares si te inkrel pe mashkaral kadal bare grast.
Varikhon palal dindalel e Pytteski pori.
Pytte chi djanel so te kerel.
Pytte chi acharel sa so e Sikavni phenel.
Maj palal kodo djes si e Ling brigaki thaj voj ulavel e Pyttes.
- Chi nakhlas amenge mishto adjes, brigij voj.
Pala jekh skurto vrama loshajvel voj ektsera thaj kikidel e Pyttes.
- Kam nas kodi lektsia amari djela! Tehara avla maj feder. Atunchi si te huchias.
Po duujto djes si te huchien von opral pa ruzne bar.
- Keren te nashel o grast karing o bar, phenel o sikavno.
Ling thaj Pytte. Tume shaj te startulin.
Linge kerel anda muj thaj o Pytte acharel ke si te nashel.
Vov acharel pe zuralo. Akanak pashiol vov pasha angluno bar thaj lel zor thaj del tela o bar.
Savori khaj si po treningo len te asan.
Soha chi dikhle jekhe grastes te del tela e bar!
Melale thaj brigake djan von pe righ..
- Kaver lektsia si te avel ando vesh... Vi kote huciasam opral uni bajura....
Opral, zumavel e Ling te phenel...
Ling tradel po Pytte ando vesh thaj o sikavno phenel ke von shaj te den andre.
Opral!
Opral pa kasht nakhlas mishto.
Akanak pashol jekh barr chi mezij phares.
Kado naj pharo, ghindoj o Pytte thaj huchiel.
- Soj kodo?! Katej perdo paji.
Pytte zumavel te boldavel ando lufto.
Feri kodo chi djal thaj vov thaj e Ling den mujal ando paji.
Palpale ando Istalovo, beshel e Ling thaj o Pytte.
Von beshen brigake thaj chi phenen kanchi.
Pale malavel o chaso avral thaj kodo znacij ke e Ling si te hal pesko habe.
Sar djal bistrel voj pesko telefono ando istalovo.
Pytte brigij, vov kamel khere, khaj peske amala.
Feri so phenla? Chi nkahlas mishto o treningo.
Vov phasol khaj o telefono thaj hirtelen avel jekh filmo.
Filmo sikavel jekhe grastores khaj khelel shukares khaj shukar muzika.
- Wow!! Ghindoj o Pytte. Vi me kamav kade te khelav.
But, but but dati dikhel o Pytte po filmo.
O grast po filmo khelel thaj vazdel shukares peske changa.
Boldel pe thaj phirel vi palpale.
E pasura si phare feri o Pytte trenulij intrego rachij kadale pasonca.
O maj paluno djes pe treningosko campo tordjion sa e grast khetanes
von si te sikaven kodo so sitchile thaj pala kodo si te len diplomo.
Ling si te sikavel po Pytte so von sitcile kate, phenel e sikavni
Ling dikhel tele pe phuv ando ladjav ke acharel ke chi sitjile kanchi pe kado campo.
Hirtelen lel pe e muzika. Jekh shukar wiener valz.
Jekh, duj trin hopp piruett thaj jekh boldipe jekh super shukar khelipe khatar o Pytte.
Khere ande lesko Istalovo Granbacken tordjiol o Pytte thaj leske amala.
Savori dikhen pe leski shukar rosetka.
- Rosetka anda maj shukar khelipe... Phenel o Atilla loshako....
- Mishto ke shundan pe mande thaj sanas maj lashio! Phenel e Sonja..
- Zurales mishto kerdas, phenel o Jumper....
- Jo....phenel o Pytte... Kerdem kade te avel sar maj feder..