Tu san maj lashio Pytte

Adjes si jekh brigako djes ando istalovo Granbacken.

Pytte si te tradel po jekh campo khaj si te trenulij. Pasha Barr tordjion leske kaver amala.

- Darav ektsera ke si te tradav, phenel o Pytte.

- na dara, sitshiosa perdo kote, phenel o Jumper.

- Pa trin shtar djes san palpale, na dara, Phenel o Atilla..

- Na dara, tu avesa o maj lashio grast anda sa e grast, phenel e Sonja, na dara.

Sa e grastane bajura si packulime ando grastano transparto.

Les si te avel kote leski zen, leski chisla, lesko khas thaj lesko colo.

- feri tu ashilan akanak, trobuj te djas andre ando vurdon, phenel e shejori khaj si pasha leste.

-jaj ke mishto, e Ling, i, voj avla mantsa pe kado campo, ghindoj peske o Pytte thaj loshal kodoleske.

- Mishto avla amenge kote! Phenel leske e Ling thaj kikidel les zurales..

O Pytte dikhel pe late thaj loshal lake.

Thaj traden khetanes po campo.

Pala jekh vrama ashiavel o vurdon thaj o vudar khatar o transporto puterdjiol.

But gras si kote. Sako falo mezij maj kaver.

O Pytte chi kamel chachimasa te djal avri anda vurdon vov tortjiol mishto pe peske petala kote ando vurdon.

- te avesa avri dov tut perdo guglimata, phenel e Ling lashe glasosa.

Jaj ke lashej kodol! Vov bistrel peski dar thaj avel avri anda vurdon.

- Shukar grastoro san!

Von djan andre ando Istalovo pa o baro vudar.

Ling keravel lesko than.

Voj anel leske paji thaj shiol o khas po than.

- Kade de! Akanak shaj te has, phenel voj. Me djav ande muri soba thaj keravav mure bajura.

Feri o Pytte naj bokalo..So avla akanak?

- Hej! Phenel jekh suro grastoro khaj tordjiol pasha leste, me sim e Lady.

Sar bushios tu?

Vorta sar o Pytte si te phenel pesko anav marel jekh chaso avral.

- Soj kodo? Pushel o Pytte..

Kodo znacilj ke ame si te djas po treningo akanak. Mange dragoj te avov po treningo.

Dikhasam amen kote prala!

Po treningosko than shiol pe o Pytte thaj e Ling mashkar e kaver grast.

Lashio djes! Las amen e treningosa akanak! Na bistren ke kado si te mezij lokho thaj shukares. Phiraven tume pe stungo righ.

Naj but than ande kado treningosko Istalovo thaj sa shudjiol zurales kote.

- Na aven za pashe jekh kavereste! Bolden tume ande kaver righ akanak, phenel e sikavni!

Phares si te inkrel pe mashkaral kadal bare grast.

Varikhon palal dindalel e Pytteski pori.

Pytte chi djanel so te kerel.

Pytte chi acharel sa so e Sikavni phenel.

Maj palal kodo djes si e Ling brigaki thaj voj ulavel e Pyttes.

- Chi nakhlas amenge mishto adjes, brigij voj.

Pala jekh skurto vrama loshajvel voj ektsera thaj kikidel e Pyttes.

- Kam nas kodi lektsia amari djela! Tehara avla maj feder. Atunchi si te huchias.

Po duujto djes si te huchien von opral pa ruzne bar.

- Keren te nashel o grast karing o bar, phenel o sikavno.

Ling thaj Pytte. Tume shaj te startulin.

Linge kerel anda muj thaj o Pytte acharel ke si te nashel.

Vov acharel pe zuralo. Akanak pashiol vov pasha angluno bar thaj lel zor thaj del tela o bar.

Savori khaj si po treningo len te asan.

Soha chi dikhle jekhe grastes te del tela e bar!

Melale thaj brigake djan von pe righ..

- Kaver lektsia si te avel ando vesh... Vi kote huciasam opral uni bajura....

Opral, zumavel e Ling te phenel...

Ling tradel po Pytte ando vesh thaj o sikavno phenel ke von shaj te den andre.

Opral!

Opral pa kasht nakhlas mishto.

Akanak pashol jekh barr chi mezij phares.

Kado naj pharo, ghindoj o Pytte thaj huchiel.

- Soj kodo?! Katej perdo paji.

Pytte zumavel te boldavel ando lufto.

Feri kodo chi djal thaj vov thaj e Ling den mujal ando paji.

Palpale ando Istalovo, beshel e Ling thaj o Pytte.

Von beshen brigake thaj chi phenen kanchi.

Pale malavel o chaso avral thaj kodo znacij ke e Ling si te hal pesko habe.

Sar djal bistrel voj pesko telefono ando istalovo.

Pytte brigij, vov kamel khere, khaj peske amala.

Feri so phenla? Chi nkahlas mishto o treningo.

Vov phasol khaj o telefono thaj hirtelen avel jekh filmo.

Filmo sikavel jekhe grastores khaj khelel shukares khaj shukar muzika.

- Wow!! Ghindoj o Pytte. Vi me kamav kade te khelav.

But, but but dati dikhel o Pytte po filmo.

O grast po filmo khelel thaj vazdel shukares peske changa.

Boldel pe thaj phirel vi palpale.

E pasura si phare feri o Pytte trenulij intrego rachij kadale pasonca.



O maj paluno djes pe treningosko campo tordjion sa e grast khetanes

von si te sikaven kodo so sitchile thaj pala kodo si te len diplomo.

Ling si te sikavel po Pytte so von sitcile kate, phenel e sikavni

Ling dikhel tele pe phuv ando ladjav ke acharel ke chi sitjile kanchi pe kado campo.

Hirtelen lel pe e muzika. Jekh shukar wiener valz.

Jekh, duj trin hopp piruett thaj jekh boldipe jekh super shukar khelipe khatar o Pytte.

Khere ande lesko Istalovo Granbacken tordjiol o Pytte thaj leske amala.

Savori dikhen pe leski shukar rosetka.

- Rosetka anda maj shukar khelipe... Phenel o Atilla loshako....

- Mishto ke shundan pe mande thaj sanas maj lashio! Phenel e Sonja..

- Zurales mishto kerdas, phenel o Jumper....

- Jo....phenel o Pytte... Kerdem kade te avel sar maj feder..