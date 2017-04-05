Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på http://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Council of Europe thaj e romane organizacie

Publicerat kl 14.16
(4:55 min)
E Romane organizacie thaj o Concilo e evropako ando kedipe ando Stockholmo.
E Romane organizacie thaj o Concilo e evropako ando kedipe ando Stockholmo. Foto: SR/Radio Romano Veli Brijani

Council of Europe, Advisory Committee on the framework Convention for the protection of national minorities sas andi visita ando Stockholmo te vorbin e romane organizacienca pe romane puchimta.

Ando kedipe avdjes sas e romen organizacie, von phende pire gindia kana maladjile e delegacia kotar o Concilo e Evropako.

O Jon Pettersson savo si Styrelseordförande för den ideella organisationen Frantzwagner Sällskapet kotar o Helsingborg thaj o Marian Widov kotar o RIKC ando Malmö avdjes sas ando kedipe ando Stockholmo.

