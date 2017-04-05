Council of Europe thaj e romane organizacie
Publicerat kl 14.16
Council of Europe, Advisory Committee on the framework Convention for the protection of national minorities sas andi visita ando Stockholmo te vorbin e romane organizacienca pe romane puchimta.
Ando kedipe avdjes sas e romen organizacie, von phende pire gindia kana maladjile e delegacia kotar o Concilo e Evropako.
O Jon Pettersson savo si Styrelseordförande för den ideella organisationen Frantzwagner Sällskapet kotar o Helsingborg thaj o Marian Widov kotar o RIKC ando Malmö avdjes sas ando kedipe ando Stockholmo.