Romano trajo si maj dur pharo ande Rumunia

E problematika si bari ande Europa kusa e romane manglitora anda Thema sar Rumunia thaj Bulgaria thaj butivar pushen pe e manush ande kaver thema sostar mukhen e rom pengo them.

O trajo si pharo thaj e romane chavora chi birin te phiren ande skola ke naj len gada thaj naj len so te han, chorimasa trajin thaj kado si e dosh ke e rom mukhen e Rumunia phenel o Tudor Lakatos khaj si profesori ande jekh skola ande Somcuta Mare thaj dikhel so kerel pe ando them.

E romane chavora musaj te sitchion e gadjikani chib thaj te nakhen edukatsi ando them, kado si pharo phenel o Tudora lakatos feri vi kade si kado o drom te avel maj feder e romenge.

Shvedo si jekh them khaj kerel jekh buchi a Rumuniasa te avel jekh parujipe ando them thaj ando bersh 2015 phendas e ministerka anda Rumunia ke naj chi soski diskriminatcia pe rom ande Rumunia.

Tudor lakatos holjajvel kana del pe ghindo pe kodo so e ministerka phenlas ando bersh 2015.

E situatcia naj parudi ande Rumunia, bute romenge si maj dur phares ando them thaj zurales but rom trajin maj dur tela o socialno normo thaj naj len so te han vaj sar te uraven pe.

Ande but thana si zhurales chore konditci sar ande kaver maj chore kontinentura sar afrika thaj teluni amerika.

Tudor Lakatos phenel ke e edukatcia si zurales vazno te djal e romengo trajo maj angle feri pasha kodo musaj e bari koruptcia pe perel tele ando them.

Maj pharo si kodo ke e terne kamen te phiren ande skola te sitcion feri o problemo si kodo ke e skola chi del buten mandro pe mesala.