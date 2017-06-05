Naj sako manush dyslektiker

I dyslexi si kodo khana jekh manuses si pharipe the sitjol the iskirij thaj the ginavel. Pharoj lenge the iskirin o abc vorta thaj the hatjaren o iskirime texto. I dyslexia butivar zal perdal dadestar, djeatar khaj o savoro savo aba ande telune bers shaj lelpe sama khaj o savoro.

De naj sako manus dyselektiker kas si pharipe andi skola. I Aiten Berlafa si jekh anda kodola manusha khon kamel the sikavel khe vi le rom zanen the sitjon, zanen the ginaven, zanen the iskirin thaj vi the kerdjon akademiker.

Vi the si varikas dyselexi naj sa kodo khe variko si dilo vaj dili, kodole manusen trubuj numa extra skolako zutipe. Le romen si pharipe ande skolako sitjaripe sostar naj len sa kodo skolako vana sar le majoritetos si.

Le romane shavoren naj khere kodo lexako zutipe khere sar le avera shavoren si, sostar lenge dejan thaj dejan naj skolako sitjarimasko bakgrundo. De kado naj dyslexsia. Sako manus zanel the sitjol thaj the zala angle peska skolasa thaj sitjarimasa.

So maj but förebilder laso patreto sikavelpe le shavorenge so maj but zene mangen the zan angle ande phengo trajo thaj the len phenge studiji. Kade o manus vi zurajvel thaj uchajvel ande peski kutura, tradicia, identiteto.