"Vazno te aven romane paramichi ande media"

Utbildningsradion line akanak te mukhen romane paramichi po Svensk Romani, khaj bushion Godnattsagor, rachiake paramichi.
Kadal paramichi si shavorenge paramichi thaj e textura sas bolde po Svensk Romani khatar o rom o Jon Pettersson, phenel o Robert Brisenstam khaj ginadas andre kadal paramichi po utbildningsradion po Svensk Romani.
E buchi nakhlas kade ke Jon Pettersson vorbijas kusa o Robert Brisenstam thaj von kerde kadi buchi khetanes, kana von vorbisajle sar te kerel pe o ginajipe tradas o Robert Brisenstam ando Stockholm thaj ginadas andre 20 kotora pe kadi romani varieteta Svensk Romani.
E buchi nas phari kusa o ginajipe feri vi kade sas dosta but buchi, phenel o Robert Brisenstam
Vazno si kado te dishiol thaj te shundjiol Svensk Romani phenel o Robert Brisenstam ke but manush kam chi pindjaren kadi chib thaj si vi kodol khaj phenen ke naj kadi chib.
Thaj nashtik te bistrel pe ke kadi chib si jekh romani chib thaj jekh anda e maj purane romane chiba ando Shvedo.
E historia si kali kusa e diskriminatcia thaj asimilatcia ando Shvedo kusa e Resande Rom ando Shvedo thaj na feri kodo ke sas but nasulimata, pasha kodo sas kodol so phenenas ke Svensk Romani nas jekh chachi chib thaj ke von nas jekh romani grupa.
Robert Brisenstam phenel vi kodo ke musaj te shundjiol e Romani chib ande sako jekh varietatcia thaj adjes si zurales vazno te shundjiol Svensk Romani te birin e ternimata te arakhen pengo identiteto thaj te birin te phenen thaj vi te sikaven kaverenge ke len si jekh romani chib thaj jekh baro fakto si kana e chib sikadjiol thaj shundjiol ande Media.