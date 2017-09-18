Nationalno Romano Centro kamel the vazdelpe
O regeringo 2017 ando juni las decidia the rodelpe avri sar jekh Romanao Nationalno Centro the putrelpe ando Svedo. Importancia site solpe phe kodo le rom the shon identifikacia phe pengi problema thaj vi phe kodo sar kodo trubuj the lasarelpe phenel o Mujo Halilovic anda RIKC Malmö
Adjes ande maj but kommuni specifikno keren butji phej romenge pusimata. Jekh anda lende si o RIKC anda Malmö. Khon aba maj lungo vreme vazde o pusipe phe jekh Nationalno Romano Centro. Marian Wydow phenel sar kado gindo laspe.
O avri rodipe site avel gata zi khaj o 15 februari 2018 bers, sar jekh nationalno romano cento the mezijpe avri. O rodipe zal avri phe kodo: O centro the avel sar jekh myndighet, vaj na.
Savi butji o centro the kerel, aver butji sar le adjesutne centrura keren, vaj trubuj sa kodi butji the bujharelpe. Thaj sar o romano deltagande, inflytande ande centroski butji the ginadjolpe.
O Mujo Halilovic phenel le romenge manusikane chachimata site dikhelpe
Le adjesutne komunalni centri, instutuciji, naj dosta phej romengo zutipe. So inke trubujpe si jekh nevo Nationalno Centro. Pe savo o utredningen/rodipe kerel butji Departementsråd Charlotta Wickman, thaj Karin Kvarfordt Niia khatar o Kulturdepartemento.
O gindo le neve Nationalno Centrosa si: the kerel maj lungo vreme butji thaj del stabilizacija phe romenge chachimata. Savala adjes si jekh anda panz nationalna minoritetura ando Svedo.Marian Wydow på romskt informations- och kunskapscenter och Mujo Halilovic, verksamhetschef där.