Nationalno Romano Centro kamel the vazdelpe

O regeringo 2017 ando juni las decidia the rodelpe avri sar jekh Romanao Nationalno Centro the putrelpe ando Svedo. Importancia site solpe phe kodo le rom the shon identifikacia phe pengi problema thaj vi phe kodo sar kodo trubuj the lasarelpe phenel o Mujo Halilovic anda RIKC Malmö