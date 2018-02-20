Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Simonida Selimovic romni artista ando filmo thaj teater katar e Austria
Simonida Selimovic romni artista ando filmo thaj teater katar e Austria Foto: .
Jekhe romnjako suno te ovol ando teatar thaj filmo

Publicerat tisdag 20 februari kl 08.49

Katar plje 13 bersh lako suno sas te ovol artista/glumica ando tetatar thaj filmo. Ashunen so pehol e Simonida Selimovic, laki historia thaj experienca andi piri buchi thaj sar e romani familjia dikhol pe laki buchiu sar glumica/artista.

E Simonida Selimovic si romni savi trail andi Austria, lako dad thaj dad aven kotar i Srbija. Voj kerda piri edukacia sar artisto/glumica andi Austria thaj akana kerol buchi pe romani thaj javer tematika ando filmo, thaj teatro.

Avdjes 20 februari si jekh romano teatar ando Maxim Gorki teatar ando Berlino e anavesa "Roma Armee", kaj e romni Simonida Selimovic si aktoro/glumica.

