Jekhe romnjako suno te ovol ando teatar thaj filmo
Katar plje 13 bersh lako suno sas te ovol artista/glumica ando tetatar thaj filmo. Ashunen so pehol e Simonida Selimovic, laki historia thaj experienca andi piri buchi thaj sar e romani familjia dikhol pe laki buchiu sar glumica/artista.
E Simonida Selimovic si romni savi trail andi Austria, lako dad thaj dad aven kotar i Srbija. Voj kerda piri edukacia sar artisto/glumica andi Austria thaj akana kerol buchi pe romani thaj javer tematika ando filmo, thaj teatro.
Avdjes 20 februari si jekh romano teatar ando Maxim Gorki teatar ando Berlino e anavesa "Roma Armee", kaj e romni Simonida Selimovic si aktoro/glumica.