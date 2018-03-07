Site avas jekh, Ame

Le rom thaj le zidova si jekh patreto khon mindig trajinas duje kulturenca, kadala manusa shaj sikaven, sitjaren sar shaj trajilpe khetanes maskar le diferentni kulturi.

Khana vorbijpe pha inter kulturalno competenso zalpe avri phe Star kategoriji.Site avelpe zuralo ande peski kultura thaj sosko lumako patreto si khaj o manus phaj aver manusha. Sar dikhelpe phej diferenciji maskar le kulturi. The zanel the phenelpe, si man inter kulturelno kompetenso: Site avel le manuses zanipe anda diferentni kulturi, sokasa savo zanel the sholpe khetane diferentni kulturenca.

De o manus the resel zi khote trubujpe le manusha the maladjon jekh jekavresa thaj the vorbipe pha phenge kulturi thaj exsperencia ande pengo trajo. Vi i diskriminacia shaj phagelpe kade, phenel i Mariam Ismail Dod, aktivisto phe o mångfald thaj jekhutipe.

O maladjipe, o vorbipe si importanto maskar le manusa. Kade shaj phagelpe o choro gindo, patreto pha jekhavreste. De sar kado shaj zal angle? O Sandor Vajda aktivisto phenel le rom inke vi adjes si palpale shutte. Adjes o gindo khaj le aktivisti si le shavora the shaj resen jekh maj laso trajo, the shaj zan maj angle. Sa kado shaj zalpe khatar le majoritetoski rig zanimasa, thaj toleranciasa phasa aver kulturi, phenel le aktivisti Mariam Ismail Dod tha o Sandor Vajda.

Adjes i Luma mezijpe aver o Svedo si jekh them khaj butfali manusha trajin difereni kulturasa, religiasa. Thaj o gindo but zalpe phe "ame" thaj "von" kado site paruvelpe thaj the rakhas jekh nevo ame, phenel o Mujo Halilovic anda RIKC.