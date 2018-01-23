"The Square" får en Oscarsnominering
Ruben Östlunds film "The Square" nomineras i kategorin bästa icke engelskspråkiga film.
Priser och utmärkelser har haglat över satirfilmen om konstvärlden. På filmfestivalen i Cannes förra året belönades dramakomedin med den prestigefyllda Guldpalmen. European Film Awards i december resulterade i sex priser för "The square", bland annat för bästa film och bästa regi. Det blev dessutom en Golden Globe-nominering.
Övriga nominerade är chilenska "A Fantastic Woman", ryska "Loveless", Libanesiska "The Insult" och ungerska "On Body and Soul".
Erik Hemmendorf, producent till "The square", firar nomineringen med resten av bolaget Plattforms anställda, medan Ruben Östlund är i USA.
– Det finns ju en anledning till att han är på plats där, just nu finns det bara en svensk regissör i USA och det är Ruben, säger Erik Hemmendorf till TT.
Den holländsk-svenske fotografen Hoyte Van Hoytema Oscarsnomineras i kategorin bästa foto för filmen "Dunkirk".
Svenska kortfilmen "Hopptornet" av Axel Danielson och Maximilien van Aertryck fick ingen nominering.
Oscarsgalan äger rum den 4 mars på Dolby Theatre i Los Angeles.
Här är alla nominerade
Bästa scenografi
Beauty and the beast
Blade runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The shape of water
Bästa foto
Blade runner 2049
Darkest hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of water
Bästa kostym
Beauty and the beast
Darkest hour
Phantom thread
Shape of water
Victoria & Abdul
Sound editing
Baby driver
Blade runner 2049
Dunkirk
The shape of water
Star Wars – the last Jedi
Sound mixing
Baby driver
Blade runner 2049
Dunkirk
The shape of water
Star Wars – the last Jedi
Bästa animerade kortfilm
Dear basketball
Garden party
Lou
Negative space
Revolting rhymes
Bästa kortfilm
DeKalb Elementary
The eleven o’clock
My nephew emmett
The Silent Child
Watu vote/ All of us
Bäst musik
Dunkirk
Phantom thread
The shape of water
Star Wars: the Last Jedi
Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bästa specialeffekter
Blade runner 2049
Guardians of the galaxy vol. 2
Kong: Skull island
Star Wars: The last jedi
War for the planet of the apes
Bästa klippning
Baby driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The shape of water
Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bästa mask:
Darkest hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Bästa kvinnliga biroll
Mary J. Blige i Mudbound
Allison Janney i I, Tonya
Lesley Manville i Phantom thread
Laurie Metcalf i Lady bird
Octavia Spencer i The Shape of Water
Bästa manliga biroll
Willem Dafoe i The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson i Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Denkins i The shape of water
Christopher Plummer i All the money in the world
Sam Rockwell i Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
I fantastic woman
The insult
Loveless
On body and soul
The Square
Bästa kortdokumentär:
Edith + Eddie
Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife skille
Traffic stop
Bästa dokumentär:
Abacus: Small enough to jail
Faces places
Icarus
Last men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Bästa animerad långfilm:
The boss baby
The bread winner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Adapterade manus
Call me by your name
The disaster artist
Logan
Molly’s game
Mudbound
Bästa manus
The Big Sick
Get out
Lady Bird
The shape of water
Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bästa manliga huvudroll
Timothée Chalamet i Call me by your name
Daniel Day-Lewis i Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya i Get out
Gary Oldman i Darkest hour
Denzel Washington i Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Bästa skådespelerska
Sally Hawkins i The shape of water
Francis McDormand i Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie i I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan i Lady Bird
Meryl Streep i The Post
Bästa regi
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Jordan Peele - Get out
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro - The shape of water
Bästa film
Call me by your name
Darkest hour
Dunkirk
Get out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The shape of water
Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Texten uppdateras.