"The Square" får en Oscarsnominering

Priser och utmärkelser har haglat över satirfilmen om konstvärlden. På filmfestivalen i Cannes förra året belönades dramakomedin med den prestigefyllda Guldpalmen. European Film Awards i december resulterade i sex priser för "The square", bland annat för bästa film och bästa regi. Det blev dessutom en Golden Globe-nominering.

Övriga nominerade är chilenska "A Fantastic Woman", ryska "Loveless", Libanesiska "The Insult" och ungerska "On Body and Soul".

Erik Hemmendorf, producent till "The square", firar nomineringen med resten av bolaget Plattforms anställda, medan Ruben Östlund är i USA.

– Det finns ju en anledning till att han är på plats där, just nu finns det bara en svensk regissör i USA och det är Ruben, säger Erik Hemmendorf till TT.

Den holländsk-svenske fotografen Hoyte Van Hoytema Oscarsnomineras i kategorin bästa foto för filmen "Dunkirk".

Svenska kortfilmen "Hopptornet" av Axel Danielson och Maximilien van Aertryck fick ingen nominering.

Oscarsgalan äger rum den 4 mars på Dolby Theatre i Los Angeles.

Här är alla nominerade

Bästa scenografi

Beauty and the beast

Blade runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The shape of water

Bästa foto

Blade runner 2049

Darkest hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of water

Bästa kostym

Beauty and the beast

Darkest hour

Phantom thread

Shape of water

Victoria & Abdul

Sound editing

Baby driver

Blade runner 2049

Dunkirk

The shape of water

Star Wars – the last Jedi

Sound mixing

Baby driver

Blade runner 2049

Dunkirk

The shape of water

Star Wars – the last Jedi

Bästa animerade kortfilm

Dear basketball

Garden party

Lou

Negative space

Revolting rhymes

Bästa kortfilm

DeKalb Elementary

The eleven o’clock

My nephew emmett

The Silent Child

Watu vote/ All of us

Bäst musik

Dunkirk

Phantom thread

The shape of water

Star Wars: the Last Jedi

Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bästa specialeffekter

Blade runner 2049

Guardians of the galaxy vol. 2

Kong: Skull island

Star Wars: The last jedi

War for the planet of the apes

Bästa klippning

Baby driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The shape of water

Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bästa mask:

Darkest hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

Mary J. Blige i Mudbound

Allison Janney i I, Tonya

Lesley Manville i Phantom thread

Laurie Metcalf i Lady bird

Octavia Spencer i The Shape of Water

Bästa manliga biroll

Willem Dafoe i The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson i Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Denkins i The shape of water

Christopher Plummer i All the money in the world

Sam Rockwell i Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

I fantastic woman

The insult

Loveless

On body and soul

The Square

Bästa kortdokumentär:

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife skille

Traffic stop

Bästa dokumentär:

Abacus: Small enough to jail

Faces places

Icarus

Last men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Bästa animerad långfilm:

The boss baby

The bread winner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Adapterade manus

Call me by your name

The disaster artist

Logan

Molly’s game

Mudbound

Bästa manus

The Big Sick

Get out

Lady Bird

The shape of water

Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bästa manliga huvudroll

Timothée Chalamet i Call me by your name

Daniel Day-Lewis i Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya i Get out

Gary Oldman i Darkest hour

Denzel Washington i Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Bästa skådespelerska

Sally Hawkins i The shape of water

Francis McDormand i Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie i I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan i Lady Bird

Meryl Streep i The Post

Bästa regi

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro - The shape of water

Bästa film

Call me by your name

Darkest hour

Dunkirk

Get out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The shape of water

Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Texten uppdateras.