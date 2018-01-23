Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Kulturnytt
OSCARS 2018

"The Square" får en Oscarsnominering

Publicerat kl 14.00
en man och en Oscarsstatyett.
1 av 4
Ruben Östlunds film The Square nomineras till en Oscar. Foto: TT och Jason DeCrow/TT.
Ruben Östlund och "The Square"-producenten Erik Hemmendorff.
2 av 4
Ruben Östlund och "The Square"-producenten Erik Hemmendorff. Foto: Björn Jansson/Sveriges Radio
Claes Bang i The Square.
3 av 4
Claes Bang i "The Square". Foto: Triart.
Oscarsstatyett. Foto: AP/TT.
4 av 4
Oscarsstatyett. Foto: AP/TT. Foto: Jason DeCrow

Ruben Östlunds film "The Square" nomineras i kategorin bästa icke engelskspråkiga film.

Priser och utmärkelser har haglat över satirfilmen om konstvärlden. På filmfestivalen i Cannes förra året belönades dramakomedin med den prestigefyllda Guldpalmen. European Film Awards i december resulterade i sex priser för "The square", bland annat för bästa film och bästa regi. Det blev dessutom en Golden Globe-nominering.

Övriga nominerade är chilenska "A Fantastic Woman", ryska "Loveless", Libanesiska "The Insult" och ungerska "On Body and Soul".

Erik Hemmendorf, producent till "The square", firar nomineringen med resten av bolaget Plattforms anställda, medan Ruben Östlund är i USA.

– Det finns ju en anledning till att han är på plats där, just nu finns det bara en svensk regissör i USA och det är Ruben, säger Erik Hemmendorf   till TT.

Den holländsk-svenske fotografen Hoyte Van Hoytema Oscarsnomineras i kategorin bästa foto för filmen "Dunkirk".

Svenska kortfilmen "Hopptornet" av Axel Danielson och Maximilien van Aertryck fick ingen nominering.

Oscarsgalan äger rum den 4 mars på Dolby Theatre i Los Angeles.

 

Här är alla nominerade

Bästa scenografi
Beauty and the beast
Blade runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The shape of water

Bästa foto
Blade runner 2049
Darkest hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of water 

Bästa kostym
Beauty and the beast
Darkest hour
Phantom thread
Shape of water
Victoria & Abdul

Sound editing

Baby driver
Blade runner 2049
Dunkirk
The shape of water
Star Wars – the last Jedi

Sound mixing
Baby driver
Blade runner 2049
Dunkirk
The shape of water
Star Wars – the last Jedi

Bästa animerade kortfilm
Dear basketball
Garden party
Lou
Negative space
Revolting rhymes

Bästa kortfilm
DeKalb Elementary
The eleven o’clock
My nephew emmett
The Silent Child
Watu vote/ All of us 

Bäst musik
Dunkirk
Phantom thread
The shape of water
Star Wars: the Last Jedi
Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bästa specialeffekter
Blade runner 2049
Guardians of the galaxy vol. 2
Kong: Skull island
Star Wars: The last jedi
War for the planet of the apes

Bästa klippning
Baby driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The shape of water
Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Bästa mask:

Darkest hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

 

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

Mary J. Blige i Mudbound

Allison Janney i I, Tonya

Lesley Manville i Phantom thread

Laurie Metcalf i Lady bird

Octavia Spencer i The Shape of Water

 

Bästa manliga biroll

Willem Dafoe i The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson i Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Denkins i The shape of water

Christopher Plummer i All the money in the world

Sam Rockwell i Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

 

I fantastic woman

The insult

Loveless

On body and soul

The Square

 

Bästa kortdokumentär:

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife skille

Traffic stop

 

Bästa dokumentär:

Abacus: Small enough to jail

Faces places

Icarus

Last men in Aleppo

Strong Island

 

Bästa animerad långfilm:

The boss baby

The bread winner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

 

Adapterade manus

Call me by your name

The disaster artist

Logan

Molly’s game

Mudbound

 

Bästa manus

The Big Sick

Get out

Lady Bird

The shape of water

Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Bästa manliga huvudroll

Timothée Chalamet i Call me by your name

Daniel Day-Lewis i Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya i Get out

Gary Oldman i Darkest hour

Denzel Washington i Roman J. Israel, Esq.

 

Bästa skådespelerska

Sally Hawkins i The shape of water

Francis McDormand i Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie i I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan i Lady Bird

Meryl Streep i The Post

 

Bästa regi

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro - The shape of water

 

Bästa film

Call me by your name

Darkest hour

Dunkirk

Get out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The shape of water

Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Texten uppdateras.

Kulturnytt/TT
kulturnytt@sverigesradio.se

