Carles Puigdemont: We are mentally already independent

Our foreign correspondent got this exclusive interview with Catalonia’s president, Carles Puigdemont.

– It’s going to be just like all referendums; the side with most votes wins, you will be able to vote yes or no, says the president of the autonomous region of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, who leads a pro-independence government.

The decision on a date for the vote will come in the next few days, according to Puigdemont. He says that for him, as for many others, a mental form of independence has already begun. The argument for leaving Spain hinges on language, history, cultural differences, and on keeping more tax money in this region with its over seven million inhabitants.

A kind of illegal referendum has been held before, resulting in the previous regional president being sentenced for civil disobedience. The Spanish government and the Constitutional Court say it is against the country’s constitution to hold a referendum on breaking away from Spain.

It is the most conflict-ridden issue in Spanish politics, and the rhetoric is hardening. Some wonder whether the Spanish government will send in its troops to try to stop people going to the polls.

– I certainly hope that the Spanish government will not decide to do that, it would be a serious mistake. Then there would be consequences to deal with. It would be unacceptable, when we make this demand in a peaceful and popular manner, says president Puigdemont.

His opponents say this is a situation created by the pro-independence side, so they can play the victim.

My meeting with Carles Puigdemont takes place in the beautiful 15th Century palace in the middle of Barcelona where he has his office. It has a courtyard with orange trees, a chapel and entire walls painted with modern art. Every day bells chime out music, playing everything from Mozart to AC/DC.

Carles Puigdemont has just presented his final negotiation to the Spanish government, but was met by demonstrators during his visit to the capital Madrid.

– This is an incredibly difficult, complicated and complex path. We have to navigate situations we have never experienced before.

What is most difficult?

– The hardest thing is carrying through our democratic wishes, with a Spanish government that is denying us our rights, and which is constantly denying the problem that exists in the relations between Catalonia and Spain, says the pro-independence leader.