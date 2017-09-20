Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på http://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Gotland
(1:18 min)
The king of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf about excercise Aurora 17
Publicerat kl 16.18
Prince Carl-Philip and king Carl XVI Gustaf
Prince Carl-Philip and king Carl XVI Gustaf Foto: Magnus Liljesköld/Sveriges Radio

King Carl XVI Gustaf visited the island of Gotland during the military excercise Aurora 17 and were interviewed in english by Sky News UK at a pressconference.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and his son, prince Carl-Philip visited Kappelhamn on the northwest coat of Gotland during the excercise Aurora.

– We are proud, and visiting different units here, the king said.

P4 Gotland
p4gotland@sverigesradio.se

Relaterat
Mer om Aurora
Grunden i vår journalistik är trovärdighet och opartiskhet. Sveriges Radio är oberoende i förhållande till politiska, religiösa, ekonomiska, offentliga och privata särintressen.
Läs gärna mer om hur vi bedriver vårt arbete.
P4s lokala kanaler fyller 40 år – allt om firandet
Har du frågor eller förslag gällande våra webbtjänster?

Kontakta gärna Sveriges Radios supportforum där vi besvarar dina frågor vardagar kl. 9-17.

Kontakta webbsupport
Du hittar dina sparade avsnitt i menyn under "Min lista".