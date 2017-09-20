The king of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf about excercise Aurora 17

Publicerat kl 16.18
King Carl XVI Gustaf visited the island of Gotland during the military excercise Aurora 17 and were interviewed in english by Sky News UK at a pressconference.
King Carl XVI Gustaf and his son, prince Carl-Philip visited Kappelhamn on the northwest coat of Gotland during the excercise Aurora.
– We are proud, and visiting different units here, the king said.
