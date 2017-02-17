77 year old pole jumper goes viral

– If I had known how fun it is, I would have started training 20 years ago, Lennart says.
Watch the film on Facebook.
77 year old Lennart Asplund recently won a silver medal in pole jumping at a the national championship. He jumped 2,20 after only had trained in four years. His impressing jump has been seen by people world wide.
