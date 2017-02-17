Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på http://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
77 year old pole jumper goes viral

Publicerat kl 10.11
Lennart Asplund: Hade börjat för 20 år sedan om jag vetat
(0:49 min)
Foto: Jon Koldenius/Sveriges Radio
Foto: Jon Koldenius/Sveriges Radio

77 year old Lennart Asplund recently won a silver medal in pole jumping at a the national championship. He jumped 2,20 after only had trained in four years. His impressing jump has been seen by people world wide.

– If I had known how fun it is, I would have started training 20 years ago, Lennart says. 

