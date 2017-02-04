European Union leaders will provide money, training, equipment and other support to Libya in an effort to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean in hopes of reaching Europe.
- Critiqued by rights groups.
- Indicted on Friday.
Sweden Democrat leader Jimme Åkesson said fellow party MP Kent Ekeroth should take a time out while his trial on assault charges is pending.
- Party meeting in Gothenburg.
Center Party leader Annie Lööf reiterated on Friday that her party will resist any moves by fellow coalition partners to court the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.
- Rikssvenska.
Standard Swedish, the widely-accepted neutral form of spoken Swedish, has now been given a new twist. This gives an excellent opportunity to discuss the variety of Swedish accents, says Patrik Hadenius, editor-in-chief of Språktidningen.
- Informal EU meeting in Malta.
The Swedish prime minister on Friday expressed concern over the human-trafficking route from Libya and across the Mediterranean, but also insisted that while the EU will assist Libya in stemming the flow of migrants to Europe, it will not sign a deal with the country.
- To guide future policy.
The Swedish government is proposing a new climate law that would force the nation to slash its carbon emissions by 85 percent over the next 30 years.
- Follows Liberals' demand.
The government has called for a meeting to discuss child-marriage laws following the Liberal Party's push today for widening Sweden's child marriage ban to include young migrants who have married overseas before coming to Sweden.
- Newspaper investigation.
Sweden's constitutional committee has proposed three new national auditors to replace those who resigned following a scandal that rocked the National Audit Office last summer.
- Björklund: 'It's unacceptable.'
The Liberal Party proposed widening Sweden's child marriage ban to include young migrants who have married overseas before coming to Sweden, party leader Jan Björklund told Swedish Radio.
- PM: situation still unclear.
Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said on Wednesday that Sweden will once again extend internal border controls.
- Long agenda.
Foreign Minister Margot Wallström told Swedish Radio she will meet with her Russian counterpart to discuss bilateral relations and the tense security situation in the Baltic region.
- Insufficiently investigated.
Only half of 400 asylum rulings taken last year by the Swedish Migration Agency were done so according to its own protocol, an internal report has found.
- US immigration order.
Swedes with dual citizenship from any of the seven Muslim-majority countries that are under a travel ban ordered by US president Donald Trump can still travel to the United States, Swedish Radio reports.
- Met in Stockholm.
Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven and German chancellor Angela Merkel held a joint press conference today during which they denounced immigration restrictions imposed by US President Donald Trump and reaffirmed their nations' commitment to each other.
- Maternity unit closure.
A group of expectant mothers are occupying the entrance to Sollefteå hospital in protest at the decision to close the maternity ward at noon, Tuesday.
