The Carl Larsson museum has been left in financial distress after an employee embezzled SEK 3.8 million from the association that runs the former home of the iconic Swedish artist.
- 1 av 2Sundborn in Dalarna.
- Overturns decision from Värmland court.
A cull of 24 wolves will be allowed from 2nd January 2017, after a court decision today, which ends a series of appeals by environmental groups.
- Employment law.
A new law aiming to protect employees who sound the alarm about irregularities at work is coming into force on January 1, 2017.
- Break-ins and vandalism.
Shopkeepers in the Stockholm suburb of Husby are closing up on Friday afternoon, as a protest, saying they've been abandoned by police.
- Criticised initiative.
As of January 1, 2017, the Migration Agency will no longer organise internships for asylum seekers.
- Pets in distress.
A rising number of dog owners choose to take their dogs to a calm place instead of giving sedatives during the fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
- Video evidence.
A 46-year-old man living in Karlskoga is being prosecuted today for breaches of international law for having participated in the murder of seven captured soldiers in Syria in 2012.
- New technologies.
Right-wing extremist movements in Sweden are increasingly spreading their propaganda via podcasts, and have created their own social media platform.
- New evidence questions witness reliability.
Kaj Linna, who was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment for murder and aggravated robbery in 2005, has been granted leave to appeal and will have a new trial in a court of appeal.
- Stockholm's Stadsmission.
A charity for the homeless is collecting unwanted holiday presents, and one of those involved tells Radio Sweden what kinds of gifts Swedes have been passing on.
- Targeted ads.
Major IT companies, including Google and Facebook, are stepping up their efforts to prevent the spreading of extremist propaganda.
- Get-away from stress.
Air travel abroad from Swedish airports over the Christmas and New Year holidays have increased by 50 percent over a ten-year period.
- Annual list.
The 2016 list of new Swedish words was released on Tuesday, containing one word inspired by a popular smartphone game.
- Inquiry proposal.
A proposal to scrap the personality and intelligence tests for police recruits is now criticised by several consultative bodies.
- Spillepengen neighbourhood.
Fire fighters have gained control of a fire in a recycling centre in Malmö. Nearby residents are no longer advised to stay indoors.
- Power cuts and flooding.
In southern Sweden water levels were as high as two meters over normal, but many were worried that Storm Urd would be even worse.
