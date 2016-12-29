Russia has coordinated a campaign over the past two years to influence Sweden’s decision making by using disinformation, propaganda and false documents, according to a report by influential researchers, The Swedish Institute of International Affairs.
Former head coach of the Swedish national athletics team Ulf Karlsson was sentenced for gross slander today for having insinuated that football player Zlatan Ibrahimović had used illegal substances during his time playing for Juventus.
72 individuals who have downloaded files depicting sexual assault against children have been identified and traced by journalists at the newspapers Svenska Dagbladet and Aftonbladet. Radio Sweden spoke to one of the reporters about what they uncovered.
Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has opened up for increasing funding for the Swedish Armed Forces in the coming years, while the centre-right opposition parties are pushing for a boost in defence spending as early as this year.
It has been called one of the most complicated infrastructure projects ever in Sweden. Radio Sweden got a sneak preview of the Citybanan train line, which opens in Stockholm this summer.
It has been called one of the most complicated infrastructure projects ever in Sweden. Radio Sweden got a sneak preview of the Citybanan train line, which opens in Stockholm this summer.
Members of Sweden's firework industry want to stop selling a large type of firework after a string of incidents on New Year's Eve, including in Malmö where rockets were shot into crowds.
Ecuadorian authorities have handed over a report to Sweden of their recent interview with Wikileaks-founder Julian Assange. The report will now be translated, according to a statement from the the Swedish Prosecution Authority.
Guards at Sweden’s three nuclear power stations are to be armed with guns for the first time in an effort to step up security.
Sweden’s local authorities are asking the government to relax restrictions on where they can build in order to house the country's growing population.
Borg - the highly anticipated movie about the iconic rivalry between star tennis players Björn Borg and John McEnroe - is really about the universal need to be loved, says director Janus Metz.
A committee of MPs has proposed moving thousands of government jobs from Stockholm to the countryside - a proposal welcomed by the mayor of Älvdalen in northern Sweden.
With a general election coming up next year, 2017 will be a crucial year for Swedish political parties and issues, particularly with regards to the future of the centre-right opposition, political analyst Jonas Hinnfors tells Radio Sweden.
Sweden’s UN ambassador Olof Skoog said Tuesday that he has urged his Security Council colleagues to make a New Year’s resolution: to work together in a respectful way and to be focused on results.
The 2017 nominees for Sweden's most prestigious film awards were presented Wednesday, with The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared gaining the most nominations.
All but one of the 18 state-run Swedish museums that scrapped entrance fees last year have seen a boost in visitor figures since the reform, a Swedish Radio survey shows.
