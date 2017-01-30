A court declined to remand four high-ranking officials at the National Property Board into custody over corruption charges.
- Arrested this week.
- Nordic Matters.
What is it that the UK finds so fascinating about the Nordic countries? Radio Sweden asked the programme head at London's Southbank Centre, which is hosting a year-long festival celebrating Nordic culture.
- 'Civil servant level' talks.
Members of the conservative Moderate Party and the nationalist Sweden Democrats will meet soon for talks, a Moderate Party spokesman confirmed.
- Winter Games.
Stockholm will consider applying to host the 2026 Olympics and Paralympics, city officials said Friday.
- Court case.
A Swedish midwife who refused to carry out abortions due to her religious beliefs is backed by an American organisation that wants a conscience clause for healthcare staff in Sweden. But such a clause would reduce the right to abortion, the non-profit RFSU tells Radio Sweden.
- Holmen AB.
Former Finance Minister Anders Borg is under investigation for possibly receiving bribes via a hunting trip organized by a paper and wood manufacturer, his lawyer confirmed on Friday.
- Left Party pulls out.
An event remembering Holocaust victims in Gothenburg on Friday has been steeped in controversy due to the participation of the Sweden Democrats.
- Could be sent to prison.
A Swedish TV reporter and two colleagues went on trial, Thursday, for people smuggling, after helping a young Syrian refugee get to Sweden from Greece.
- Manages thousands of state-owned properties.
The director-general of Sweden's National Property Board has been suspended from his post by the government, after being charged in a corruption investigation.
- Currently cutting thousands of jobs.
Crisis-hit corporation Ericsson is losing vast sums of money, and has sharply cut how much its paying to investors.
How does Britain's decision to go for a "hard"Brexit affect Swedish businesses in the UK and trade between the two countries?
- Neither opposition nor government has a majority in the Riksdag.
The prime minister and opposition leader have met in a TV debate, for the first time since Anna Kinberg Batra signaled her willingness to bring down Prime Minister Stefan Löfven with support from the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.
- Police calling for evidence.
All three men suspected of a rape broadcast live on Facebook have been ordered held in custody, after a court hearing on Wednesday.
- Green Party-Social Democrat government.
Sweden’s government has called for action to defend work on abortion and contraceptive rights, as the new US President orders a halt to international aid and development in those areas.
- Arla.
Consumers looking for butter and cream made with Swedish milk may have a hard time finding it this year as demand has outstripped supply.
- Court case.
An American anti-abortion organisation is funding the discrimination case brought by a Swedish midwife who refused to perform abortions on the grounds of her religious beliefs.
