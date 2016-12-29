A Swedish TV reporter goes on trial on Thursday for people smuggling, after he helped a Syrian teenager get to Sweden from Greece.
Nyheter från Radio Sweden
- Could be sent to prison.
- Currently cutting thousands of jobs.
Crisis-hit corporation Ericsson is losing vast sums of money, and has sharply cut how much its paying to investors.
- Neither opposition nor government has a majority in the Riksdag.
The prime minister and opposition leader have met in a TV debate, for the first time since Anna Kinberg Batra signaled her willingness to bring down Prime Minister Stefan Löfven with support from the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.
How does Britain's decision to go for a "hard"Brexit affect Swedish businesses in the UK and trade between the two countries?
- Police calling for evidence.
All three men suspected of a rape broadcast live on Facebook have been ordered held in custody, after a court hearing on Wednesday.
- Green Party-Social Democrat government.
Sweden’s government has called for action to defend work on abortion and contraceptive rights, as the new US President orders a halt to international aid and development in those areas.
- Arla.
Consumers looking for butter and cream made with Swedish milk may have a hard time finding it this year as demand has outstripped supply.
- Moderate Party opens for cooperation.
The leader of Sweden's biggest opposition party remains committed to start working with anti-immigration populists, despite warnings from her liberal colleagues.
Sweden's knowledge centre on so-called honour violence has been getting many more calls for help from government and volunteer groups, and one reason may be female asylum seekers asserting their rights.
- Corruption table.
Sweden once again scores highly as one of the least corrupt countries in the world. However, scandals involving cronyism and conflicts of interest led anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International, to say "values had wavered precariously" in 2016.
- Court case.
An American anti-abortion organisation is funding the discrimination case brought by a Swedish midwife who refused to perform abortions on the grounds of her religious beliefs.
- Song, hair and makeup, and photography.
Four Oscar nominations for Sweden were announced on Tuesday, including two linked to the film "A man called Ove."
- Wildlife.
Denmark has not had moose for 5,000 years, but now they have five - thanks to Sweden.
- Current government is weak minority.
The Center Party has warned its Moderate Party ally that the centre-right coalition will end if Moderates negotiate with Sweden Democrats.
- Wanda Group.
A Chinese company said it will buy up SF Bio, Sweden's largest cinema chain, the company announced in a press release.
- Sent from Täby to Örebro.
Several unaccompanied refugee children have been placed in foster homes where family members have suspected connections to IS, according to Swedish Radio News.
