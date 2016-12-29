Hundreds of people gathered outside Malmö's town hall today to honor the 16-year-old boy who was shot dead in the city's suburb Rosengård last week.
- Shot to death.
- SEB and Atlas Copco.
Annika Falkengren, president and CEO of the SEB bank, announced today that she will be leaving her post and Ronnie Leten, CEO of the Swedish industrial company Atlas Copco, is also stepping down.
- Trade and business focus.
Sweden's Social Democrat prime minister Stefan Löfven has accepted an invitation from President Hassan Rouhani to visit Iran in February, the government announced Monday.
- Would have set 40 percent minimum.
The Alliance parties along with the Sweden Democrats have stopped a bill on gender quotas for company boards from reaching the floor of parliament for a vote.
- Police chief called to meet minister.
New figures from Swedish police show that the number of completed investigations dropped by ten percent in 2016.
- Several shootings this month.
A teenage boy was shot at a bus stop in the Rosengård neighborhood of Malmö on Thursday evening.
- 55 tombs.
An excavation led by Lund University archaeologist Maria Nilsson has resulted in one of the largest burial finds in recent years.
- Newcomers still struggle.
Unemployment rates and layoffs have fallen in the past year, the latest statistics from the Swedish Public Employment Service show.
- Competition.
A competition to select an artistic memorial to honour the Swedish victims of the 2004 Asian tsunami in Stockholm is close to finding a winner. On Thursday, the works of five anonymous finalists were presented to media for general discussion and debate.
- Housing shortage.
The number of people waiting for a first-hand lease in Stockholm grew by almost 40,000 last year, according to a report by the city’s Housing Agency.
- Weather warnings.
The severe storm that caused problems across Sweden on Wednesday continues, with class 2 weather warnings issued for the north-east.
- Party leader debate.
As the MPs gathered in parliament for the first party-leader debate of the year, Radio Sweden went along to take the temperature of the political debate.
- First debate of the year.
Insecurity and instability over defence, terrorism and crime dominated the first party-leader debate in parliament of 2017.
- Spending scandal.
Never before has the Church of Sweden lost so many members in a calendar year. Almost 86,000 chose to leave in 2016, reports news agency TT.
- Video evidence.
The trial against a man suspected of having participated in the killing of seven Syrian government soldiers begins in Stockholm today.
