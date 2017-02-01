Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said on Wednesday that Sweden will once again extend internal border controls.
- PM: situation still unclear.
- Long agenda.
Foreign Minister Margot Wallström told Swedish Radio she will meet with her Russian counterpart to discuss bilateral relations and the tense security situation in the Baltic region.
- Insufficiently investigated.
Only half of 400 asylum rulings taken last year by the Swedish Migration Agency were done so according to its own protocol, an internal report has found.
- US immigration order.
Swedes with dual citizenship from any of the seven Muslim-majority countries that are under a travel ban ordered by US president Donald Trump can still travel to the United States, Swedish Radio reports.
- Met in Stockholm.
Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven and German chancellor Angela Merkel held a joint press conference today during which they denounced immigration restrictions imposed by US President Donald Trump and reaffirmed their nations' commitment to each other.
- Maternity unit closure.
A group of expectant mothers are occupying the entrance to Sollefteå hospital in protest at the decision to close the maternity ward at noon, Tuesday.
- Karlshamn votes yes.
The government said late Monday it will not discourage a local municipality from renting out its port as a base for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, saying it has been given assurances security at the port will be high.
- Premiere.
After receiving accolades at major festivals around the world, Sami Blood has its Nordic premiere at the Gothenburg Film Festival today. Director Amanda Kernell says making a film about Sweden’s treatment of the indigenous Sami population has been challenging.
- US Visa issuance suspended.
Citizens of seven countries that fall under US president Donald Trump's travel ban have been advised not to apply for visas at the US embassy in Sweden. This also applies to Swedes with dual citizenship.
- Karlshamn.
Swedish Radio reports that the government has changed course and now says leasing a Swedish port to help build a Russian-backed undersea pipeline is no longer a security risk. A government spokeswoman, however, denied the report.
- Bars citizens from seven countries.
Sweden's foreign minister Margot Wallström has called US president Donald Trump's new immigration order "deeply regrettable" and wants clarification talks with the US embassy in Stockholm on Monday.
- Just two out of 20 municipalities taking part.
Schools from Sweden's largest municipalities will not take part in a voluntary trial that would see students in grade 4 receiving marks.
- Based on true story.
The Nile Hilton Incident, by Swedish film director Tarik Saleh, has won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in the US.
