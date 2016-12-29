There are many uncertainties regarding what Donald Trump's presidency will mean for international business links, but the American Chamber of Commerce in Sweden does not see any major impending threats to US-Swedish trade.
- Represents business interests.
- Jonas Hinnfors: The Moderates may be contemplating a new government coalition-building strategy.(3:33 min)All other parliament parties oppose working with SD.
The Moderate Party leader’s move to open up for collaboration with the Sweden Democrats could signal new alliances in Swedish politics, including a Sweden Democrat-supported government, according to political scientist Jonas Hinnfors.
- Police chief will not step down.
Home Affairs Minister Anders Ygeman held a press conference Friday after meeting with National Police Chief Dan Eliasson to discuss the ongoing crisis within the police force. Eliasson had vowed to account for how he plans to improve policing in Sweden.
- Due to immigration and birth rate.
Sweden's population hit 10 million on Friday morning, and that is a cause for celebration, according to a group of Swedish demographers.
- Response to Anna Kinberg Batra.
Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has slammed the Moderate Party's announcement that it is willing to bring the government down with support from the Sweden Democrats.
- Fadime Sahindal.
In the 15 years since a Swedish-Kurdish woman named Fadime Sahindal was murdered by her father, awareness of so-called honour crime has increased in Sweden, but more needs to be done, according to researchers and campaign groups.
- Many never start their studies.
Since Sweden introduced university fees for students from outside the EU, numbers have fallen and many never manage to start their studies, a new investigation shows.
- As of today.
Syrians who have family members in Sweden can now apply for family reunification visas at the Swedish embassy in Khartoum in Sudan, a country that allows visa-free entry for Syrians.
- There are 115 Swedes in Gambia.
Sweden, as chair of the UN Security Council, has called on Gambia's president to resign and welcomes pressure from neighbouring countries such as Senegal, which stands ready to intervene militarily.
- A total 183 residences.
The Swedish Migration Agency has informed 16,000 asylum seekers that they must move from their temporary accommodation.
- Paris-style attack less likely.
The biggest potential terrorist threat Sweden faces in 2017 is from individuals who sympathize with violent Islamist extremism, according to a report by Sweden's National Centre for Terrorist Threat Assessment (NCT).
- After Chelsea Manning’s release.
Following President Obama's decision to grant whistleblower Chelsea Manning early release, WikiLeaks-founder Julian Assange is hoping the US will close its investigation into his website's release of thousands of secret diplomatic cables and other classified information.
- Unauthorised treatment on terminal patients.
The Karolinska Institute and Karolinska University Hospital conducted research on patients without proper permission between 2011 and 2016, newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reports.
- Brexit negotiations.
Sweden's minister for finance, Magdalena Andersson, believes a "hard Brexit" could have a negative impact on the Swedish economy and she said that turning the UK into a tax haven is “against the Brits’ own interests”.
- Beyond 16 years old.
The four opposition parties want to extend the compulsory schooling requirement for new arrivals to Sweden past 16 years old and to invest in new teaching positions in deprived areas.
