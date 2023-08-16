Alexander Kaj si video redaktör ando Kulturfestival ado Stockholm.
Alexander Kaj si video redaktör ando Kulturfestival ado Stockholm. Te organizinolpe jekh gade festivalo si bari thaj seriozno buchi, kotar o säkerhet dji ko digital kommunikation thaj på-plats-service.
Alexander phenol kaj savore djanen kaj vov si rom thaj phenol kaj pe ljeski buchi dikhlpe e kopetensa so djanes a na kon san, savore djanen kaj sem rom, thaj kerol jekh importanno buchi ando festivlo.
Vov vi akhorl sa e romen te bavimpe ano Stocholmo ando baro Kulturfestivalen kaj shaj te has pes thaj te shunes shukar muzika.