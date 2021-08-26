Alfons Åbergs inventorka Gunilla Bergström mulas
- E skiritorka thaj e inventorka po chavorikano figura Alfons Åberg, Gunilla Bergström mulas, kadi informatsia avilas kathar laki firma/förlag.
- Voj kezdisardas sar skiritorka thaj illustratorka ando bersh 1971, thaj pala jekh bersh avilas avri e angluni Alfonskevnija - "God natt, Alfons Åberg".
- Gunilla Bergström si jekh anda Shvedoske maj succesovane chavorikane skiritorki thaj lake kevnji Alfons si boldine pe 30 chiba.
- Pala jekh vrama so sas nasvali mulas voj ande pesko kher, e Gunilla Bergström sas 79 bershengi.