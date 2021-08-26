Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Porträtt av Gunilla Bergström, klädd i orange tröja.
Författaren och skaparen av barnboksfiguren Alfons Åberg, Gunilla Bergström, har gått bort, meddelar hennes förlag. Foto: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT

Alfons Åbergs inventorka Gunilla Bergström mulas

0:55 min
  • E skiritorka thaj e inventorka po chavorikano figura Alfons Åberg, Gunilla Bergström mulas, kadi informatsia avilas kathar laki firma/förlag.
  • Voj kezdisardas sar skiritorka thaj illustratorka ando bersh 1971, thaj pala jekh bersh avilas avri e angluni Alfonskevnija - "God natt, Alfons Åberg".
  • Gunilla Bergström si jekh anda Shvedoske maj succesovane chavorikane skiritorki thaj lake kevnji Alfons si boldine pe 30 chiba.
  • Pala jekh vrama so sas nasvali mulas voj ande pesko kher, e Gunilla Bergström sas 79 bershengi.

Naghmeh Abedin

naghmeh.abedin@sr.se

