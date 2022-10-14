Ando regeringo beshena e M, KD aj L
M, KD, L thaj o SD si pe jekh gindo sosko regeringo te avel e Shvedos. Kadal partie inkren pala jekh kaveres te beshen e M, KD thaj L ando regeringo, kado sas phendo tela press kidipe adjes.
Ando regeringo beshena e M, KD thaj L thaj kerena koperatsia kusa o SD, phenlas o Ulf Kristersson sherutno anda M.
Po than ando kidipe sas vi e sherutni anda KD Ebba Busch, sherutno anda L Johan Pehrson thaj o sherutno anda SD Jimmie Åkesson, thaj sar mezi avla baro fokuso shutino te cinjaren e kriminalne bucha.