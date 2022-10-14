Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/teknisk-support/
tre kvinnor och en man klädda i blått
På fredagen presenterade de fyra högerpartierna den överenskommelse som ska ligga till grund för en ny regering med Moderaterna, Kristdemokraterna och Liberalerna, men där också Sverigedemokratena får ett betydande inflytande. Foto: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Ando regeringo beshena e M, KD aj L

2:39 min

  • M, KD, L thaj o SD si pe jekh gindo sosko regeringo te avel e Shvedos. Kadal partie inkren pala jekh kaveres te beshen e M, KD thaj L ando regeringo, kado sas phendo tela press kidipe adjes.

  • Ando regeringo beshena e M, KD thaj L thaj kerena koperatsia kusa o SD, phenlas o Ulf Kristersson sherutno anda M.

  • Po than ando kidipe sas vi e sherutni anda KD Ebba Busch, sherutno anda L Johan Pehrson thaj o sherutno anda SD Jimmie Åkesson, thaj sar mezi avla baro fokuso shutino te cinjaren e kriminalne bucha.

