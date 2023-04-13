Anti-doping agency: Doping is part of the exploitation of female runners

Last week, the reigning World Champion in 3,000m steeplechase, Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto, was provisionally suspended for doping. Since last year she competes for Kazakhstan instead of Kenya.

In the past 12 months, eight female Kenyan athletes have been suspended for doping offences.

At the same time, a number of people in Swedish Radio’s investigation have testified about the exploitation of female athletes, mainly in East Africa. Several describe athletes being treated like “slaves” or “cash cows”, and that men close to them have taken control of their lives, careers and money.

After reading the investigation Athletics Integrity Unit now writes in a statement that “there is clear evidence that doping can form part of the abuse and exploitation of female athletes in that country (Kenya)”.

This could, for example, refer to suspicions that athletes were pressured to use prohibited substances by men close to them who made money from their successes.

The organization also writes that the exploitation is systematic, and that “a collective stance and commitment” is required.

Norah Jeruto is in the management of the prominent agent Gianni Demadonna. He has not responded to our recent interview request. But in an interview with Swedish Radio this summer he said:

– We didn’t have athletes for many, many years under doping and in the last year I had five athletes. Women. Why? We don’t know. Why only women? For me it is unbelievable. Maybe somebody is teaching them that it is the good thing to do or whatever. It is worse and worse and worse, and we don’t know how to stop it.

In the same interview, Gianni Demadonna said that in several cases he suspects that men close to the female athletes he works with are making the decisions, rather than the athletes themselves. He says that it is unfortunate, but that he accepts the situation.

– If you don't want to accept that situation you are out of the business very soon, Gianni Demadonna says.