Aung San Suu Kyi still in jail — being denied healthcare
Former leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi remains in solitary confinement in capital Nay Pyi Taw, according to sources to Swedish Radio News.
At the end of July, the military junta in charge of Myanmar said she would be transferred to house arrest, but several people close to Aung San Suu Kyi confirm that she remains in prison.
They also say she's been denied healthcare in jail. She's apparently not been able to see a dentist for her toothache, and is said to be suffering dizziness and having trouble eating.