Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Roobab da'ay.
Foto: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Bare problemura ando Gävle bara brishinda

0:49 min
  • Bare brishinda akanak den krual e regiona ando Gävle thaj kado kherdas te aven bare potopura vaj översvämningar thaj but droma akanak si thela paji.
  • Viaduktuura thaj podura si thela paji pala potopo, thaj sa kade centrumoske,kommunalni thaj privatni khera thaj manush line bare effektura katar le potopura.
  • - Ame ushtilam thaj intregi lampi thaj sa e elektriciteto romusajlas ando apartemento, phenlas e Irena Bertilsson, kaj laki pinsa vaj källare sas sa thela paji.

E policia akanak varnulin savoren ando Gävleborg te traden pe droma, thaj le trafikantura si mangle tena traden kothe.

E policia dine rapportura adjes 11-chasongo angla mizmeri save droma si thele phandade pala brishinda. Vi o starto ande le shkoli thaj ande gymnaziji si shutino pe jek maj angle ando Gävle, rapportulij o P4 Gävleborg.

 rikard.jansson@sr.se

Har du frågor eller förslag gällande våra digitala tjänster?

Kontakta gärna Sveriges Radios forum för teknisk support där vi besvarar dina frågor vardagar kl. 9-17.

Besök vårt forum för teknisk support