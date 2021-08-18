Bare problemura ando Gävle bara brishinda
- Bare brishinda akanak den krual e regiona ando Gävle thaj kado kherdas te aven bare potopura vaj översvämningar thaj but droma akanak si thela paji.
- Viaduktuura thaj podura si thela paji pala potopo, thaj sa kade centrumoske,kommunalni thaj privatni khera thaj manush line bare effektura katar le potopura.
- - Ame ushtilam thaj intregi lampi thaj sa e elektriciteto romusajlas ando apartemento, phenlas e Irena Bertilsson, kaj laki pinsa vaj källare sas sa thela paji.
E policia akanak varnulin savoren ando Gävleborg te traden pe droma, thaj le trafikantura si mangle tena traden kothe.
E policia dine rapportura adjes 11-chasongo angla mizmeri save droma si thele phandade pala brishinda. Vi o starto ande le shkoli thaj ande gymnaziji si shutino pe jek maj angle ando Gävle, rapportulij o P4 Gävleborg.