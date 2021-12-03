Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Foto: Johan Nilsson/TT
Foto: Johan Nilsson/TT

Baro presso pe covid-testura

0:33 min

  • O pheripe le nasvalimaso vaj o smittspridningen sar kaj busholas shvediska kana avel kaj covid-19 ashilas ekcera pe jek thaj pa sar kaj mezijas o paluno kurko kana le falura vazde pe 80-procenti.

  • Sa kadi vrama si jek baro presso te kheres testura ando Region Stockholm thaj si problemura te bishaves avri kherutne testura vaj hemtester.

  • " So shaj kheres si ke shaj djas ane aopteka tena naj tut symptomura thaj te anes avri jek testo vaj te djas pa jek ombud, phenlas e smittskyddsläkaren Maria Rotzén Östlund.

