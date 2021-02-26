Comén & Stais åter etta på P4-toppen

Rösta fram till torsdag 4/3 kl. 13.00

1. Comén & Stais - The Consequence of Understanding 099-501 31 (2v)

2. Linus Isander - Tankar och Drömmar 099-501 32 (5v)

3. Sonia Elvståhl - Äntligen Hel! 099-501 33 (5v)

4. John Edwin & the Banjodasha Hillbillies - Why are you not with me when I need you the most 099-501 34 (7v)

5. Kanylen - Hemester 099-501 35 (1v)

Utmanare

6. Marie Nordman- Back Again 099-501 36 (utm)

Utanför listan:

Tesa - Let me be (2v)