Comén & Stais åter etta på P4-toppen
Comén & Stais är veckans etta på P4-toppen med låten The Consequence of Understanding.
Rösta fram till torsdag 4/3 kl. 13.00
1. Comén & Stais - The Consequence of Understanding 099-501 31 (2v)
2. Linus Isander - Tankar och Drömmar 099-501 32 (5v)
3. Sonia Elvståhl - Äntligen Hel! 099-501 33 (5v)
4. John Edwin & the Banjodasha Hillbillies - Why are you not with me when I need you the most 099-501 34 (7v)
5. Kanylen - Hemester 099-501 35 (1v)
Utmanare
6. Marie Nordman- Back Again 099-501 36 (utm)
Utanför listan:
Tesa - Let me be (2v)