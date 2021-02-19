Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Jämtland
Gruppen Comén & Stais
Foto: Ebba Qvarfell
P4-toppen v.7

Comén & Stais ny etta på P4-toppen

2:33 min
Publicerat idag kl 12.00

Comén & Stais är veckans etta på P4-toppen med låten The Consequence of Understanding.

Rösta fram till torsdag 25/2 kl. 13.00 

1. Comén & Stais - The Consequence of Understanding 099-501 31 (1v)

2. Sonia Elvståhl - Äntligen Hel! 099-501 32 (4v)

3. Linus Isander - Tankar och Drömmar  099-501 33 (4v)

4. Tesa - Let me be 099-501 34 (2v) 

5. John Edwin & the Banjodasha Hillbillies - Why are you not with me when I need you the most 099-501 35 (6v)

Utmanare

 6. Kanylen - Hemester 099-501 36 (utm)

Utanför listan:

5. PopJohan - Du är det finaste (3v)

Rösta på din favorit. Telefonnumret till respektive artist finns i listan ovan. Det kostar 1 kr + ev. trafikavgift.

P4 Jämtland
p4jamtland@sverigesradio.se

