Das merimaske dosa morfina duje djenen
Jek pilinjarka vaj sjuksköterska ando Sölvesborg das duj kasave uche dozi morfina duje patientonge ke shaj avilov merimaske, thaj kado sa thela jek kurko.
O Inspektionen för vård och omsorg vaj IVO akanak dikhle pherdal so kerdzilas pe thaj avile kaj e konkluzia jek jek anda le patientura nas po meripe, skirij o BLT.
Sol duj patientura sas ande bare dukha thaj phari depresia thaj e sköterska das le morfina, numa pe duvareste maj uchi odza sas kaj sas slobodo thaj sol duj patientura mule thela jekh dopash chaso.
O IVO akanak si te dikhen pherdal chi e sköterska si jek dar patientonge, thaj atunchi shaj cirdena andre laki legitimacia.