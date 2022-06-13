Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/teknisk-support/
Sjuksköterska utreds efter två patienters död. Foto: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Das merimaske dosa morfina duje djenen

0:41 min

  • Jek pilinjarka vaj sjuksköterska ando Sölvesborg das duj kasave uche dozi morfina duje patientonge ke shaj avilov merimaske, thaj kado sa thela jek kurko.

  • O Inspektionen för vård och omsorg vaj IVO akanak dikhle pherdal so kerdzilas pe thaj avile kaj e konkluzia jek jek anda le patientura nas po meripe, skirij o BLT.

  • Sol duj patientura sas ande bare dukha thaj phari depresia thaj e sköterska das le morfina, numa pe duvareste maj uchi odza sas kaj sas slobodo thaj sol duj patientura mule thela jekh dopash chaso.

O IVO akanak si te dikhen pherdal chi e sköterska si jek dar patientonge, thaj atunchi shaj cirdena andre laki legitimacia.

