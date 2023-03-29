Expert: Athletics agent may risk his license

“As an agent you are supposed to conduct yourself in an ethical manner and I don’t think his statements in the interview reflect that”, says Toralf Nilsson, chairperson in Swedish athletics federation’s international committee.

In Swedish Radio’s investigation, a number of people testify about men taking control of female athletes’ lives, careers and incomes. The testimonies come first and foremost from East Africa

The top agent Gianni Demadonna says he didn’t warn anyone when he suspected that one of his top athletes, Agnes Tirop, was controlled, manipulated and taken advantage of, by her husband and coach. However, he says he talked to her about how she needed more independence from her husband.

Later, Agnes Tirop was found dead and her husband is suspected of murder, he denies the charges.

Toralf Nilsson has been part of World Athletics’ Human Rights working group, and he thinks Gianni Demadonna’s statements are in violation of the regulation and the Integrity Code of Conduct that agents are to follow.

“I think this is remarkable, according to the Code of Conduct you are supposed to report these things if you are aware of them, so the Athletics Integrity Unit gets the chance to investigate” says Toralf Nilsson.

The situation could come to whether Gianni Demadonna can keep his license, Toralf Nilsson says.

Gianni Demdonna has not agreed to a new interview, but he has called Swedish Radio himself. In the phone conversation he says Athletics Integrity Unit has been in touch with him since Swedish Radio published its investigation. He also questions why he should report suspicions that an athlete is abused by her husband, if she doesn’t ask him to report it.

“If an athlete asks me please report to Athletics Integrity Unit I will do, but if an athlete is not asking me, because, they can report themselves! They can report. I am not the one taking care of these things.” Demadonna says.

In the phone conversation he claims that the killed athlete, Agnes Tirop, herself had asked him to stay out of his family affairs. The man who is suspected of murder was both her husband and coach. Demadonna also says he takes care of his athletes, and claim that other agents would have made the same statements in an interview and that it unfortunately is common that Kenyan female athletes are taken advantage of by men.

Swedish Radio has asked for an interview with Athletics Integrity Unit. The unit has sent a written response saying that agents must comply with the Athlete Representative Regulations and the Integrity Code of Conduct, and there is a general obligation for agents to act ethically and with each athlete’s consent.

We have also asked Adidas for a comment since Adidas collaborates with Gianni Demadonna. Adidas has not responded to our questions, but instead sent a written statement saying that Adidas is following the events in East Africa with great concern, and is supporting an organization that is working to improve the situation for women.