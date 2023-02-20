Fatoş Kaytan: E Turkora phenen kaj e rom choren thaj chi den ljen zutipe

Ando Hatays centrum train cirka 12 000 rom si cirka 2 000 khera romane ando than savo bushol "Çalgı Çadır ulica" thaj Aksaray kaj train but roma e Roma.

Von phene kaj e roma choren, thaj khonik chi dol ljen zutipe, si but phare e romenge phnol e Fatos.

Jekh javer probljemi so si mothol kaj, si but phare te ingara o humanitarno zutipe po than phenol Fatoş Kaytan, si romani akativist thaj sherutni ando kedipe pa e initaiv e terne romneg Romani Godi andi Turska.