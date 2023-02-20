Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/teknisk-support/
Fatoş Kaytan: Romer får inte glömmas bort. Jordbävningen innebär en katastrof i en redan existerande kris, en kris som omvärlden nästan har glömt bort romer i Turkiet.
Fatoş Kaytan: Romer får inte glömmas bort. Jordbävningen innebär en katastrof i en redan existerande kris, en kris som omvärlden nästan har glömt bort romer i Turkiet. Foto: Privat bild

Fatoş Kaytan: E Turkora phenen kaj e rom choren thaj chi den ljen zutipe

2:46 min

  • Ando Hatays centrum train cirka 12 000 rom si cirka 2 000 khera romane ando than savo bushol "Çalgı Çadır ulica" thaj Aksaray kaj train but roma e Roma.

  • Von phene kaj e roma choren, thaj khonik chi dol ljen zutipe, si but phare e romenge phnol e Fatos.

  • Jekh javer probljemi so si mothol kaj, si but phare te ingara o humanitarno zutipe po than phenol Fatoş Kaytan, si romani akativist thaj sherutni ando kedipe pa e initaiv e terne romneg Romani Godi andi Turska.

Veli Brijani
veli.brijani@sverigesradio.se

Dominika Badzova 

