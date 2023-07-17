Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/teknisk-support/
Alla läromedel som vi har på romska språket i Rumänien är skrivna på det gemensamma romska språkets alfabet från den 4:e IRU-sammankomsten 1990, berättar professor Dr. Gheorghe Sarau. Foto: Gheorghe Sarau/privat bild

Gheorghe Sarau: Sa e shkolune lila si inkalde e kethane grafiasa

1:58 min

  • O profesor Dr. Gheorghe Sarau katar i Rumunia buteder kotar 30 bersha sikljarel i romani chib.

  • Ov mothovel so i kethani romani grafia thai i kethani romani chib si ano Rumunikane shkole telal e bute bershende thaj sa e lila keren pes palal e ramosarimasko sistemo savo so dinda pes ko 4-to Iruosko kongresi ano bersh 1990.

  • Palal e dujto hramonimaski alternativa savora shaj te hramosaren i romani chib ko penge kompjuteria ani sasti luma, phenel o romano profesori G. Sarau.

