Gheorghe Sarau: Sa e shkolune lila si inkalde e kethane grafiasa
O profesor Dr. Gheorghe Sarau katar i Rumunia buteder kotar 30 bersha sikljarel i romani chib.
Ov mothovel so i kethani romani grafia thai i kethani romani chib si ano Rumunikane shkole telal e bute bershende thaj sa e lila keren pes palal e ramosarimasko sistemo savo so dinda pes ko 4-to Iruosko kongresi ano bersh 1990.
Palal e dujto hramonimaski alternativa savora shaj te hramosaren i romani chib ko penge kompjuteria ani sasti luma, phenel o romano profesori G. Sarau.