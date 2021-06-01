Här är vinnarna genom åren!

Här alla vinnande bidrag i P4 Nästas historia i Kronoberg!



2008 - Sebastian Dalin-Volsing - Christine

2009 - Mari Gustavsson - Aldrig Försent

2010 - Johan Skoog - Min Hemlighet

2011 - Chick Jaylors - Between The Lines

2012 - HMS Leoson - The Nest

2013 - Gabriel & Casper - "Mammas mage"

2014 - Rebecca Fredriksson - "When the Blackbirds sing"

2015 - Simon & Tim - "Soul on fire"

2016 - Agnes Persson - Let My Mind

2017 - Frontback- "On and on"

2018 - When the World sleeps - Madness

2019 - Tim Lööv - All I Need Is You

2020 - Agnes Rehn – Goodbye

2021 - avgörs på fredag den 4 juni

Här kan du rösta och lyssna på årets bidrag.