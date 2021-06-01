Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
På bilden syns vinnarna Agens Rehn, Tim Lööv, Rebecca Fredriksson, Frontback och When The World Sleeps. Foto: Sveriges Radio.
P4 Nästa 2021

Här är vinnarna genom åren!

2:24 min

Här alla vinnande bidrag i P4 Nästas historia i Kronoberg!


2008 - Sebastian Dalin-Volsing - Christine
2009 - Mari Gustavsson - Aldrig Försent
2010 - Johan Skoog - Min Hemlighet
2011 - Chick Jaylors - Between The Lines
2012 - HMS Leoson - The Nest
2013 - Gabriel & Casper - "Mammas mage"
2014 - Rebecca Fredriksson - "When the Blackbirds sing"
2015 - Simon & Tim - "Soul on fire"
2016 - Agnes Persson - Let My Mind
2017 - Frontback- "On and on"
2018 - When the World sleeps - Madness
2019 - Tim Lööv - All I Need Is You
2020 - Agnes Rehn – Goodbye
2021 - avgörs på fredag den 4 juni

Här kan du rösta och lyssna på årets bidrag.

