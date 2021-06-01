Här är vinnarna genom åren!
Här alla vinnande bidrag i P4 Nästas historia i Kronoberg!
2008 - Sebastian Dalin-Volsing - Christine
2009 - Mari Gustavsson - Aldrig Försent
2010 - Johan Skoog - Min Hemlighet
2011 - Chick Jaylors - Between The Lines
2012 - HMS Leoson - The Nest
2013 - Gabriel & Casper - "Mammas mage"
2014 - Rebecca Fredriksson - "When the Blackbirds sing"
2015 - Simon & Tim - "Soul on fire"
2016 - Agnes Persson - Let My Mind
2017 - Frontback- "On and on"
2018 - When the World sleeps - Madness
2019 - Tim Lööv - All I Need Is You
2020 - Agnes Rehn – Goodbye
2021 - avgörs på fredag den 4 juni