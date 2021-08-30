Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Foto: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Hjulsta: Terno mursh mulas pala pushkajimata

0:28 min
  • Jek anda kodol duj mursh kaj so sas arakhline thaj dukhade pala jek pushkajuoe ande Hjulsta mulas thaj totalnie sas astarde 10 djene katar e policia.
  • Thela e rat karing lujine avilas andre jek alarmo pa pushkajimata pe trin kaver thana ando Stockholm, Tensta, Bredäng thaj Hägersten.
  • E Özgen Yilmaz kaj so trajij ande Hjulsta sas uschadi mashkaral e rat katar e pushkajimata thaj phenel sar nakhlas pa phagrede glazi thaj dikhlas rat ande vinda pala ambulansosko personalo.

