Hjulsta: Terno mursh mulas pala pushkajimata
- Jek anda kodol duj mursh kaj so sas arakhline thaj dukhade pala jek pushkajuoe ande Hjulsta mulas thaj totalnie sas astarde 10 djene katar e policia.
- Thela e rat karing lujine avilas andre jek alarmo pa pushkajimata pe trin kaver thana ando Stockholm, Tensta, Bredäng thaj Hägersten.
- E Özgen Yilmaz kaj so trajij ande Hjulsta sas uschadi mashkaral e rat katar e pushkajimata thaj phenel sar nakhlas pa phagrede glazi thaj dikhlas rat ande vinda pala ambulansosko personalo.