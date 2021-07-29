David Gaunt proffesori ande historia anda Södertörnshögskola phenel ke but rom sas mudarde ando dujto lumako maripe, numa chi dzanel pe keci manush sas mudarde ke but rom sas mudarde po than, sas pushke dine.



"Holocaust by bullets" si e vorbi so o professori phenel, but manush sas tele pushke dine thaj tele shudine ande massove grobura. O Proffesori David Gaunt kerel akanak jekh rodipe khaj dikhel pe krujal ande osticno Europa khaj e rom sas ketane shutine thaj mudarde thaj tele shudine ande jekh bari groppa.

Kado rodipe dzal phares ke naj dosta but dokumentacia pe kado.

David Gaunt tradas jekh data ande Ukraina kaver manushenca thaj organizacienca ande Ukraina te dikhel thana khaj shundzilas ke e rom sas mudarde thaj tele shudine ande bare massove gobura. Po than shunde von manushendar e histori pa kodo ke e rom sas tele pushke dine thaj vi sikade khaj e rom pashlionas. Numa naj dosta evidencia pe kadal bucia. Jekh buci so shaj te dikhel pe sar evidencia si e amunitia so si pala e pistolura phenel o David Gaunt.



E romengo holocaust si bisterdo thaj but manush chi vorbin pa kado vi te sas e rom ande sa kodo than so e kaver khaj sas mudarde ande ljumako maripe. Thaj te na vazdela pe e romengo holocaust opre bistrena e manush kado thaj atunci shaj te avel kado vi po dujto phenel o

David Gaunt so si proffesori ande historia ande Södertörns Högskola.