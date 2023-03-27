Investigation: Suspected bribes in athletics

Swedish track and field star Mustafa Mohamed says he thinks the athletics industry needs to be cleaned up.

“Yes that’s what I think, to see what can be done about it. Corruption is a big problem,” he says.

International sports agents and shoes companies are fighting over who gets to work with the biggest stars in athletics, and in Mustafa Mohamed’s discipline, namely long-distance running, Kenya is one of the most dominant countries.

However the sport has been marred by corruption scandals.

Representatives from Kenya’s national athletics association, Athletics Kenya, for example embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars paid out by their sponsor Nike between 2003 and 2015, according to an investigation from the ethics board at World Athletics.

Athletics Kenya maintains that those problems with bribery and corruption are now resolved.

“We have stopped that, and we have made sure there is absolutely no corruption,” says Barnaba Korir, who sits on Athletics Kenya’s executive committee.

“I am 100 per cent confident, we don’t tolerate that. Tell any agent to come here and try to bribe us, send one, and we will dismiss him the same day.”

Agents who work with Kenyan runners often have a lot of contact with Athletics Kenya.

The association can for example be important when runners apply for visas to travel abroad for a race, and it’s the association that chooses which runners get the chance to compete at international championships.

Top international sports agent Gianni Demadonna gives this answer, when asked whether or not bribery is still a problem at Athletics Kenya.

“Honestly I don’t want to answer this question, because it can put me in trouble,” he says, adding that he wants to be able to keep working in the industry.

However others Swedish Radio meets with say some representatives from the association are taking or requesting bribes.

Another agent, on condition of anonymity, even agrees to show our reporter evidence of suspected bribes which he himself was involved in.

The reporter is shown transactions that appear to flow to a private account belonging to a person high-up at Athletics Kenya, as well as a conversation where the representative thanks the agent for “the contribution”.

In other conversations, the two discuss things the agent wants a little “extra help” with.

Swedish Radio has, without success, approached Athletics Kenya again with questions about this.

However the Athletics Integrity Unit, which investigates ethical infringements in the athletics world, says it is taking this new information seriously.

“They’re obviously very concerning allegations, so we’d love to hear about them, if possible directly, and we will investigate for sure,” says the unit’s head Brett Clothier.