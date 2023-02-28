Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/teknisk-support/
Larissa Grönfors – Jag vill öka min utbildnings nivå, vill jobba som Socionom. Idag har jag en positiv inställning trots fördomar jag möter på arbetsmarknaden.
Larissa Grönfors – Jag vill öka min utbildnings nivå, vill jobba som Socionom. Idag har jag en positiv inställning trots fördomar jag möter på arbetsmarknaden. Foto: Foto: Marcus Ericsson/TT

Larissa: Me kamav te kerav buchi sar socionom

2:38 min

  • E Larissa 21 besheski Finsko romni koatr e Eskilistuna kommuna ando Södermanland. Voj phenol save pharipenca voj arholpe kana sas andi shkola thaj sostar chi kerda gata piri fundoni shkola.

  • Kerdape jekh studie 2019 bersh kotar o Arbetas och Näringsministeriet pa e roma ando marketi e buchako, tha mothol kaj e poitivno serbehandlimg shaj te del dumo te shaj e rom edukinpe thaj te huljen ande bucha. Thaj gadi studia kerdpe te den dumo akalje grupa ando arbetsmarknaden.


  • E buchi si imoprtantno thaj kamav te kerav sa so trubul thaj so shaj te arakahv mungro romanipe thaj te ovav edukimi thaj te kerav buchi me familjike.

