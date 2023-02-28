Larissa: Me kamav te kerav buchi sar socionom
E Larissa 21 besheski Finsko romni koatr e Eskilistuna kommuna ando Södermanland. Voj phenol save pharipenca voj arholpe kana sas andi shkola thaj sostar chi kerda gata piri fundoni shkola.
Kerdape jekh studie 2019 bersh kotar o Arbetas och Näringsministeriet pa e roma ando marketi e buchako, tha mothol kaj e poitivno serbehandlimg shaj te del dumo te shaj e rom edukinpe thaj te huljen ande bucha. Thaj gadi studia kerdpe te den dumo akalje grupa ando arbetsmarknaden.
E buchi si imoprtantno thaj kamav te kerav sa so trubul thaj so shaj te arakahv mungro romanipe thaj te ovav edukimi thaj te kerav buchi me familjike.