Liberalura: "Kamas te ashadjol o bikinipe po lustgas"
So maj nomalnies kerdjilas te zalinpe e manush po lustgas, gaso kaj cirden ande pes. Giftinformationscentralen del larmo ke o adikto po lustgas barol, skiri DN.
Ando Stockholmo kamen e Liberalura te ashaven tele o bikinipe pe racha, tena avel slobodo te bikhnen lustgas pe droma mashkare chasura 22 thaj 06.
Socialborgarrådet ando Stockholm Jan Jönsson, (L) : "Kado si jekh drom te cinjol jekh kothor anda kadi problematika, ke but lustgas bindjol pe racha angla diskutekura thaj pe kaver thana".