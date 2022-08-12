Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/teknisk-support/
Jan Jönsson (L).
Liberalerna i Stockholm vill förbjuda gatuförsäljning av lustgas mellan 22 och 06. Enligt socialborgarrådet i Stockholm Jan Jönsson, (L), utsätts unga för brottlighet i samband med ruset, och att försäljningen är en inkomstkälla för organiserad brottslighet. Foto: Ola Gäverth/Sveriges Radio/TT

Liberalura: "Kamas te ashadjol o bikinipe po lustgas"

2:00 min

  • So maj nomalnies kerdjilas te zalinpe e manush po lustgas, gaso kaj cirden ande pes. Giftinformationscentralen del larmo ke o adikto po lustgas barol, skiri DN.

  • Ando Stockholmo kamen e Liberalura te ashaven tele o bikinipe pe racha, tena avel slobodo te bikhnen lustgas pe droma mashkare chasura 22 thaj 06.

  • Socialborgarrådet ando Stockholm Jan Jönsson, (L) : "Kado si jekh drom te cinjol jekh kothor anda kadi problematika, ke but lustgas bindjol pe racha angla diskutekura thaj pe kaver thana".

