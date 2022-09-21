Me thaj o Yul Brynner diam duma romanes, phenel o Jan Kopacz
O Yul Byiner sas jekh baro thaj pendjardo artisto ande luma, ko sa o sveto. Vov sas ano buteder pendjare filmia. Bijando sas ko 11 juli, ano bersh 1920 thaj mulo ko 10 Oktobri 1985.
Vov sas vi jekh baro romano aktivisto. Jekh kotar e iniciatoria vasho 1-to IRU-osko romano kongreso ano bersh 1971.
Ame maladilam/reslam amen jekhea kotar oleske purane amala e Jania ano Malmö, te phenel amnge sara vov pendjardas pe e Yul Brynner thaj pana aver diso phandle adale legendarno artistoa.