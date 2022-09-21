Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/teknisk-support/
Yul Brynner var god vän till mig, och vi brukade prata på romani, berättar Jan Kopacz
Yul Brynner var god vän till mig, och vi brukade prata på romani, berättar Jan Kopacz i Radio Romano.

Me thaj o Yul Brynner diam duma romanes, phenel o Jan Kopacz

3:51 min

  • O Yul Byiner sas jekh baro thaj pendjardo artisto ande luma, ko sa o sveto. Vov sas ano buteder pendjare filmia. Bijando sas ko 11 juli, ano bersh 1920 thaj mulo ko 10 Oktobri 1985.

  • Vov sas vi jekh baro romano aktivisto. Jekh kotar e iniciatoria vasho 1-to IRU-osko romano kongreso ano bersh 1971.

  • Ame maladilam/reslam amen jekhea kotar oleske purane amala e Jania ano Malmö, te phenel amnge sara vov pendjardas pe e Yul Brynner thaj pana aver diso phandle adale legendarno artistoa.

