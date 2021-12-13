Na but roden e buchi sar polis
O andre themutno ministro o Morgan Johansson kritikulisardas la policia ke chi birisade te baron kothe kaj trubujas, aj maj but ando Stockholmo.
O Rikspolischef Anders Thornberg penel pa che pares si te keren rekrytera ando Stockholmo, kaj si paro la buchako klimato aj ke si jek kuch than te trajis.
E Policia kerel jek tillfällig lönesatsning le policiantonge ando Sthlm aj keren buchi karing kodo maj but zene te aven aj te sichon ande högskoler ando Stockholmo, penelas o Anders Thornberg.