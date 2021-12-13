Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Taliyaha Booliiska, Anders Thornberg
Inrikesminister Morgan Johansson har kritiserat polisen för att inte ha lyckats växa på det sätt han tycker att man borde kunnat förvänta sig. Det gäller framför allt i Stockholm. Foto: Carl-Olof Zimmerman/TT

Na but roden e buchi sar polis

1:13 min

  • O andre themutno ministro o Morgan Johansson kritikulisardas la policia ke chi birisade te baron kothe kaj trubujas, aj maj but ando Stockholmo.

  • O Rikspolischef Anders Thornberg penel pa che pares si te keren rekrytera ando Stockholmo, kaj si paro la buchako klimato aj ke si jek kuch than te trajis.

  • E Policia kerel jek tillfällig lönesatsning le policiantonge ando Sthlm aj keren buchi karing kodo maj but zene te aven aj te sichon ande högskoler ando Stockholmo, penelas o Anders Thornberg.

Reporter: Margrethe Balok

margrethe.balok@sr.se

