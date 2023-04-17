Prokurori mangel lungi strafura le duje phralenge
Kana o prokurori adjes shutas thele so mangel za strafo kodole duje phralenge kaj si suspektovani ke thele trade thaj mudarde peska deja thaj thele trade lake murshes o paluno milaj, manglas vov uche temlicake strafura.
O maj terno phral kaj si thela e 18-bersh risikulij te lel 14-bersh temlica ke ungdomsvård naj dosta acharel o prokurori.
Thaj o maj phuro phral kaj si cirka 20-bershengo akanak risikulij temlica po trajo. Sol duj phral phenen ke naj doshale anda mudaripe.