Bröderna åtalas för mord efter att ha kört på sin mamma på Långströmsgatan på i Hisingen i Göteborg.
Foto: Maen Hermez/Sveriges Radio

Prokurori mangel lungi strafura le duje phralenge

0:33 min

  • Kana o prokurori adjes shutas thele so mangel za strafo kodole duje phralenge kaj si suspektovani ke thele trade thaj mudarde peska deja thaj thele trade lake murshes o paluno milaj, manglas vov uche temlicake strafura.

  • O maj terno phral kaj si thela e 18-bersh risikulij te lel 14-bersh temlica ke ungdomsvård naj dosta acharel o prokurori.

  • Thaj o maj phuro phral kaj si cirka 20-bershengo akanak risikulij temlica po trajo. Sol duj phral phenen ke naj doshale anda mudaripe.

