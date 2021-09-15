Regeringo pharudzol ando Norvego
- Ando Norvego pharudjol o guvermento vaj regeringo pala alosaripe ando them thaj sar kaj mezij e situaica avla o sherutno anda Arbeiderpartiets o Jonas Gahr Støre nevo statsministro ando them.
- O Arbeiderpartiet, Sosialistisk Venstreparti thaj o Senterpartiet len jek majoriteto anda le mandatura ande themeske parlamento stortinger, pala e prognoza marince detehara.
- Numa so znachij kado le themeske thaj le romenge ando them? E Natalina Jansen kherel buchi ando romani organizacia, Romano Kher ando Oslo, thaj phenel kade.