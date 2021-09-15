Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Natalina Jansen, Romano Kher.

Regeringo pharudzol ando Norvego

7:03 min
  • Ando Norvego pharudjol o guvermento vaj regeringo pala alosaripe ando them thaj sar kaj mezij e situaica avla o sherutno anda Arbeiderpartiets o Jonas Gahr Støre nevo statsministro ando them.
  • O Arbeiderpartiet, Sosialistisk Venstreparti thaj o Senterpartiet len jek majoriteto anda le mandatura ande themeske parlamento stortinger, pala e prognoza marince detehara.
  • Numa so znachij kado le themeske thaj le romenge ando them? E Natalina Jansen kherel buchi ando romani organizacia, Romano Kher ando Oslo, thaj phenel kade.

rikard.jansson@sr.se

Har du frågor eller förslag gällande våra digitala tjänster?

Kontakta gärna Sveriges Radios forum för teknisk support där vi besvarar dina frågor vardagar kl. 9-17.

Besök vårt forum för teknisk support