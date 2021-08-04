Tegnell rekomendulij buchi kheral majdur
- Thela milaj sas but anda le corona restrikciji vaj thele line vaj kovlarde, ferik ke na e rekomendacia pa buchi kheral. Kadi rekomendacia mezij ke ashel zi kaj o agor ando september shon, phenel o säger statsepidemiologen Anders Tegnell ando Dagens Nyheter.
- Kodol planura kaj si shutine si te aven inkherde, phenlas vov majdur. Le shvedura te shaj djan palpale pe peske bucha trobuj pe kado preperacia thaj planura kherde.
- - Ame vi djanas ke le buchake thana si kodol thana kaj kaj majbut pherdzol o nasvalipe, phenlas o Anders Tegnell.