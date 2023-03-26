Testimony: Agents turn a blind eye to suspected doping

“Let's enjoy the success as long as it lasts, and if shit comes up, we can throw our hands up in the air and say we didn't know.”

That’s how it works, according to a person with experience from one of the most successful sports agencies in elite long-distance running.

On condition of anonymity, the man admits how he himself has previously turned a blind eye to suspected doping on the part of several of the agency’s athletes.

The role of sports agents is to among other things book races and negotiate sponsorship deals for the runners they work with, and they receive a portion of the athletes’ incomes. A single star runner can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars for their respective sports management agency.

Anti-doping bodies aren’t warned

And he’s not the only agent who’s had suspicions about doping. At a location in East Africa that’s popular with runners, Swedish Radio’s reporter spoke to another man with experience from a successful international sports management agency.

He didn’t know their conversation was being recorded, and said he’s strongly suspected that some of the agency’s runners were doping on several occasions. He says he can speak with the athletes themselves and advise them against it — but he doesn’t warn anti-doping authorities about it.

“Aren’t you afraid if it’s your own management, that it will get back on you?” asks Swedish Radio’s reporter.

“No,” the man says, adding that if a runner were to test positive for a performance-enhancing substance, it’s only the athlete who gets caught — their management agency isn’t punished.

‘Disappointing’ says anti-doping boss

Swedish Radio’s reporter asks the man again and again why he doesn’t tip-off anti-doping authorities, and gives him a call later to ask if he was essentially turning a blind eye to doping.

However he says it’s up to anti-doping bodies to investigate and reveal cases of doping.

Brett Clothier is the head of the international anti-doping body for athletics, the Athletics Integrity Unit, and is disappointed when Swedish Radio tells him about the agent’s comments.

“It is disappointing to me, we don’t want any people working in management to feel that way,” he says.

Brett Clothier says his understanding is that the majority of sports management agencies are trying to tackle doping, however he thinks his own organisation could be clearer about how agents can be involved in anti-doping work.

“To be frank, we can do more in being clearer with the managers and other parts of the industry as well, about how they can contribute,” he says.