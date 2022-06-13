Thela kadi rat sas but turbulenso krujal intrego them
Duj apartementura sas pushke dine ando Malmlö thaj Märsta. Duj explosji sas, jekh ando Ale ando Västra Götaland thaj jek kher vaj flerfamiljshus ando centralno Jönköping.
O Ekot vorbisarde kusa Mikael Ehne, kaj si vakthavande befäl ando Polisen i Region Öst.
"Vorta angla e duj chasura las andre larmo pa jek bari explosia ando centralno Jönköping. Kana dam po than birisardam te dikhas ke sas vandalizacia kherdini po buildingo katar e explosia", phenlas o Mikael Ehne, vakthavande befäl ando Polisen i Region Öst.