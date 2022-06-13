Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/teknisk-support/
Dödliga skjutningen
Två lägenheter har beskjutits i Malmö och Märsta. Två explosioner ska också ha skett i en bostad i Ale i Västra Götaland och i ett flerfamiljshus i centrala Jönköping. Foto: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Thela kadi rat sas but turbulenso krujal intrego them

0:56 min

  • Duj apartementura sas pushke dine ando Malmlö thaj Märsta. Duj explosji sas, jekh ando Ale ando Västra Götaland thaj jek kher vaj flerfamiljshus ando centralno Jönköping.

  • O Ekot vorbisarde kusa Mikael Ehne, kaj si vakthavande befäl ando Polisen i Region Öst.

  • "Vorta angla e duj chasura las andre larmo pa jek bari explosia ando centralno Jönköping. Kana dam po than birisardam te dikhas ke sas vandalizacia kherdini po buildingo katar e explosia", phenlas o Mikael Ehne, vakthavande befäl ando Polisen i Region Öst.

