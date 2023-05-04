– We reached out to the agent to ask him to clarify these comments. Beyond that I won't comment on the individual matters.

But it is still an ongoing matter?

– Yeah, we have asked him to clarify what was said and we will make an assessment about that in due course, says Brett Clothier, head of Athletics Integrity Unit.

In Swedish Radio's investigation, a number of people testify about abuse and exploitation that the Kenyan long-distance runner and international star Agnes Tirop is said to have suffered for a long time from her husband, who was also her coach. In Autumn 2021 she was found stabbed to death. Her husband is suspected of murder, but denies it.

Agnes Tirop was represented by the prominent sports agent Gianni Demadonna. He was thus one of those who made money from her success. In Swedish Radio's investigation Gianni Demadonna says that he had long seen problems with Agnes Tirop's coach and husband, but that he didn't warn anyone about it. He didn't want to get involved in family affairs, he says.

– I am not a Samaritan. I am not the Red Cross. I mean, I am doing business, Gianni Demadonna explains.

Demadonna points out that he didn't think the situation would lead to her death, and that he talked to Agnes Tirop about how she needed more independence from her husband.

Following Swedish Radio's investigation Athletics Integrity Unit has asked Gianni Demadonna to clarify what he meant by some of his comments. The organization investigates misconduct in athletics that may lead to sanctions. It is not yet clear whether there will be a formal investigation in this case.

– Agents have a responsibility to act ethically, first and foremost. Having said that, the kind of situation that agents can find themselves in can be quite difficult and it is not always black and white, says Brett Clothier, head of Athletics Integrity Unit.

He adds that Agnes Tirop's husband was not registered as a coach internationally, and thus her agent was not obliged to report his suspicions about him to Athletics Integrity Unit, according to the Code of conduct.

According to Brett Clothier, Swedish Radio's investigation has pointed to the fact that exploitation of female runners is an extensive problem, especially in Kenya, and that it is clear that today's rules aren't sufficient. For example in terms of what obligations agents have if they suspect that athletes are being exploited or abused.

– What they should do is speak to us, or speak to Athletics Kenya, to try to figure out how best to put the athlete's welfare first, says Brett Clothier.

The Athletics Integrity Unit is now working together with Athletics Kenya, and it could result in new mandatory rules in the future, according to Brett Clothier.

– The current rules, the current framework does not address this problem adequately, he says.

Gianni Demadonna has not responded to our new interview request but after he was questioned by Athletics Integrity Unit he reached out to Swedish Radio saying that athletes can report abuse themselves, and that he is not the one taking care of these things as long as the athletes don’t ask him to. He also claimed that Agnes Tirop herself had told him to stay out of family affairs.

Legal proceedings against Agnes Tirop’s coach and husband are ongoing. He maintains that he is innocent of murder, and Swedish Radio has approached him for comment through his lawyer, who did not respond to questions related to the case.

