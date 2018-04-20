Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Göteborg

Director Konwitschny fired from operahouse

Publicerat kl 11.31
Scen ur operaföreställningen och infälld en man med vitt skägg.
Göteborgsoperan sparkar stjärnregissören Peter Konwitschny. Foto: Mats Bäcker/Göteborgsoperan & Daniella Backlund/TT

Peter Konwitschny renowned director fired from the Göteborg opera after angry outburst.

During the dress rehearsal of Modest Mussorgskys opera Boris Godunov  Tuesday night an animated conflict occured between Peter Konwitschny and one of the house musicians. The childrens choir was present and according to the CEO, the directors behaviour was "unacceptable".
After a meeting on Wednesday the contract with Konwitschny was immediately terminated.    

Boris Godunov is scheduled to premiere on saturday April 21. 

