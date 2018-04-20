Director Konwitschny fired from operahouse
Publicerat kl 11.31
Peter Konwitschny renowned director fired from the Göteborg opera after angry outburst.
During the dress rehearsal of Modest Mussorgskys opera Boris Godunov Tuesday night an animated conflict occured between Peter Konwitschny and one of the house musicians. The childrens choir was present and according to the CEO, the directors behaviour was "unacceptable".
After a meeting on Wednesday the contract with Konwitschny was immediately terminated.
Boris Godunov is scheduled to premiere on saturday April 21.
