Ban on fires in Västmanland

There is a high risk of ground and forest fires breaking out in Sweden across the whole country.

This is because of the long period of warm and dry weather.

Right now there is a ban on fires. This means that when you are out in the forests and fields you are not allowed to make a camp fire, barbecue or grill.

This includes disposable barbecues and camping stoves. It is also forbidden to make fires or have a barbecue in campsites.

The only place you are allowed to have a barbecue is on your own property as long as the grill is constructed so that there is no way of the fire spreadning and as long as you are using an approved fuel, which means coal, gas or electricity.