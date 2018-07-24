PUBLIC SAFETY WARNINGS

BAN ON OPEN FIRES:



There is a high risk of ground and forest fires breaking out in Sweden, across the whole country. This is because of the long period of warm and dry weather.



Right now there is a ban on open fires. This means that when you are out in the forests and fields you are not allowed to make a campfire, barbecue or grill. This includes disposable barbecues, and camping stoves.

It is also forbidden to make fires or have a barbecue in campsites.



The only place you are allowed to have a barbecue is on your own property, but only if the grill is electrical and the location is designed to keep flames from spreading.

Information about the safty warnings in other languages:

Farsi/Dari: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2493&artikel=7002273

Arabic: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2494&artikel=7002274

Kurdish: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2200&artikel=7001115

Somali: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2172&artikel=7002639

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

Jämtland

Villages Hanåsen, Binnäset and Björnsjövallen and nearby houses. Police will meet you at Rissnakorset and OKQ8 Gällö.

Olingdal and Härjåsjön in Härjedalen, including the village of Olingsjövallen.

Gävleborg

Kårböle in Ljusdal. Evacuation route is Väg 296 towards Los, where Furugården can receive you. There are busses at Kyrkan-Bystugan.

Enskogen in Ljusdal.

Finneby in Ljusdal. All those in the area were advised to leave by 1800 hours,/6pm Thursday evening. The evacuation route is the road towards Ramsjö.

Huskölen in Ljusdals municipality. Police are helping with the evacuation. The assembly point is Sveg Airport (Svegs flygplats).

Västerbotten

All those close to the fire in Högbränna and Tallberg, in Nordmaling municipality.

Dalarna

Älvdalen municipality. All those near the shooting range in Trängslet should leave.

All those in the area between the range and Lillhärdalsvägen from Kryptjärn to Haftorsbygget should leave.

More information can be found at the National Website for Emergency Information.