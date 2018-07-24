Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Viktigt meddelande till allmänheten om skogsbränder på flera håll i landet
Uppland
Bränd mark
Credit: Leo Rehnfeldt/Sveriges Radio

PUBLIC SAFETY WARNINGS

0:41 min
Updated kl 12.10
Published kl 15.46

Updated Tuesday July 24.

BAN ON OPEN FIRES:

There is a high risk of ground and forest fires breaking out in Sweden, across the whole country. This is because of the long period of warm and dry weather.

Right now there is a ban on open fires. This means that when you are out in the forests and fields you are not allowed to make a campfire, barbecue or grill. This includes disposable barbecues, and camping stoves.
It is also forbidden to make fires or have a barbecue in campsites.

The only place you are allowed to have a barbecue is on your own property, but only if the grill is electrical and the location is designed to keep flames from spreading.

Information about the safty warnings in other languages: 

Farsi/Dari: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2493&artikel=7002273

Arabic: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2494&artikel=7002274

Kurdish: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2200&artikel=7001115

Somali: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2172&artikel=7002639

 

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

 Jämtland

Villages Hanåsen, Binnäset and Björnsjövallen and nearby houses. Police will meet you at Rissnakorset and OKQ8 Gällö.

Olingdal and Härjåsjön in Härjedalen, including the village of Olingsjövallen.

Gävleborg

Kårböle in Ljusdal. Evacuation route is Väg 296 towards Los, where Furugården can receive you. There are busses at Kyrkan-Bystugan.

Enskogen in Ljusdal.

Finneby in Ljusdal. All those in the area were advised to leave by 1800 hours,/6pm Thursday evening. The evacuation route is the road towards Ramsjö.

Huskölen in Ljusdals municipality. Police are helping with the evacuation. The assembly point is Sveg Airport (Svegs flygplats). 

Västerbotten

All those close to the fire in Högbränna and Tallberg, in Nordmaling municipality.

Dalarna

Älvdalen municipality. All those near the shooting range in Trängslet should leave.

All those in the area between the range and Lillhärdalsvägen from Kryptjärn to Haftorsbygget should leave.

More information can be found at the National Website for Emergency Information.

Hear more

Related

Our journalism is based on credibility and impartiality. Swedish Radio is independent and not affiliated to any political, religious, financial, public or private interests.
Find out more about how we work (in Swedish).
Har du frågor eller förslag gällande våra webbtjänster?

Kontakta gärna Sveriges Radios supportforum där vi besvarar dina frågor vardagar kl. 9-17.

Kontakta webbsupport
Du hittar dina sparade avsnitt i menyn under "Min lista".