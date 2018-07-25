PUBLIC SAFETY WARNINGS IN OTHER LANGUAGES

BAN ON OPEN FIRES.

There is currently a complete ban on open fires in many parts of Sweden. This includes barbeques, campfires and grills, even in your own garden.

This is due to the high risk of ground and forest fires breaking out in Sweden, across the whole country, due to the long period of warm and dry weather. The ban on open fires means that when you are out in the forests and fields you are not allowed to make a campfire, barbecue or grill. This includes disposable barbecues, and camping stoves. It is also forbidden to make fires or have a barbecue at campsites.

If you cause a fire, you can be held liable.

اطلاعیه: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2493&artikel=7002273

أهم التعليمات من فرق الإنقاذ بشأن الحرائق: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2494&artikel=7002274

ئاگاداری گرینگ و خێرا، ئەم لاپەڕەیە بە بەردەوامی نوێ دەکرێتەوە: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2200&artikel=7001115

Ku wargelin muhiim ah: Dabab ka aloosan goobo badan ee dalka: https://sverigesradio.se/sida/artikel.aspx?programid=2172&artikel=7002639

More information can be found at the National Website for Emergency Information.