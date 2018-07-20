Important information about the forest fires in English

It is currently forbidden to make fires outside, including usage of portable stoves. Here follows other important information for people in Jämtland county.
Updated information in English.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE FOREST FIRES
- Roads that are closed: 84 from Korskrogen to the border between Gävleborg and Jämtland county. 296 from Kårböle to the border between Gävleborg and Jämtland county.
- The public should avoid traveling the E45 between Sveg and Fågelsjö and also avoid the smaller roads around.
- It is currently forbidden to make fires outside, including usage of portable stoves. People should also avoid using machinery in the woods that create sparks or becomes very hot.
- The emergency services request that you do NOT call the emergency number 112 with questions about the fire, the number is for emergencies only. Instead use the number 113 13 for questions.
- There is a ban on flying over the eastern part of Härjedalen, that includes drones.
