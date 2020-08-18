Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Brynner thaj Ingrid Bergman ando filmo Anastasia
Yul Brynner - Jekh romano actoro

Publicime kl 08.36

But manush chi djanen adjes si kodo ke o Yul Brynner vaj khaj vov chaches busholas Julij Borisovitj Brynner sas rom so arakhadjilas ande Rusia.

Yul Brynner sas pindjardo sar jekh baro pindjardo actori ande amerika thaj ande ljuma khatar e bersh 1956 zhi khaj 1976 thaj jekh pindjardo manush bara pacivasa khatar intrego Hollywoodoski elita khaj pesko meripe ando bersh 1985.

Yul Brunner djal khaj e romani historia sar jekh actoro so njerisardas vi Tony award, vi Oscar thaj bute manushengo kamipe thaj sikavlas e manushenge jekh possitivno patreto pa e rom ande ljuma.

Reporter: Adam Szoppe
adam.szoppe@sverigesradio.se

